ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX breaks world record for DDR5 memory overclocking

Overclockers sponsored by major hardware manufacturers in the world have disputed the leadership in the overclocking ranking in DDR5 memories. After records with MSI and Gigabyte motherboards, it’s time for Asus to have DDR5 memories set at 10552 MT/s, a new world record, in a ROG Maximus Z690 Apex.

The person responsible for the overclock was LUPIN_NO_MUSUME, an overclocker from Hong Kong, and the feat was reported by Asus Twitter profile. The Rog Maximus Z690 Apex has only two DDR5 memory slots, making extraction performance more optimized. The motherboard is equipped with 24+o phases with “premium metallic capacitors”.

The overclocker managed to put the single 16GB stick at 5275.9 MHz, which guarantees 10,552 MT/s of transfer rate. The memory had the timings set to 127-120-120-120-127-2 (tCAS-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC-tCR).

The machine configuration had an Intel Core i9-12900K at 3.7 GHz with only 4 performance cores enabled and liquid nitrogen was used to keep the memory cool with so much power generating heat. It was not mentioned which model of RAM was used at the time.

Asus, Gigabyte, MSI are among the record holders

The record is in the HWBOT and now the ranking of the top 3 brands with memories above 10000 MT/s is occupied by Asus, MSI and Gigabyte respectively. While the overclock with Asus reached DRR5-10552, the gigabyte with 10022 and the MSI reached 10004. The three results used the i9-12900K CPU and Z690 cards, as they are the only ones supporting DDR5 memory in the mainstream market at the moment.

The record overclocks across the three big brands show that some overclockers prefer to use the performance cores of the Intel Alder Lake CPU, while others choose to use the efficient cores, in addition to the number of cores enabled between two and four.

The race to achieve the highest overclocking record for DDR5 memories is still far away, as the technology has less than a year on the market.

Via: WCCFtech