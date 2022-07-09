Atlético-MG vs São Paulo: for US$ 600 thousand, Calleri diverted the Galo route to start history at Tricolor | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG welcomes São Paulo this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Mineirão, for the Brazilian Championship. Gunners meeting with Hulk and Jonathan Calleri on the field. The Argentine, by very little, was not a reinforcement of Galo himself five years ago. Due to an offer of US$ 600,000 (R$ 2.4 million at the time), São Paulo snapped up the striker in 2016..

The agreement between the player and Atletico had been talked about that summer. The Rooster had just been Brazilian vice-champion. There was the threat of Lucas Pratto being sold to China. Calleri was the great promise of Boca Juniors, having even overshadowed the return of Carlitos Tévez with a goal of letter and coverage.

Atlético saw the possibility of a deal along the same lines as Nicolás Otamendi, who spent six months at the club in 2014. Calleri was bought by investors for around 12 million euros, registered with Deportivo Maldonado, from Uruguay, which still holds his economic rights. Galo would pay US$400,000 for the total investment to have him on loan for six months.

1 of 4 Calleri in action for São Paulo — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Calleri in action for São Paulo — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Then came the voice of Argentine coach Edgardo Bauza, in charge of São Paulo. The seduction was great. At Morumbi, Calleri would have the title. While at Atlético, the dispute would be precisely with Pratto, who ended up being sold only in 2017, to the Tricolor itself.

Atlético left the negotiation when it learned that São Paulo had made the proposal of US$ 1 million. “We agreed with him to stay for 6 months for around 400 thousand dollars, commission and salary, total expense. Then the other team came and offered 1 million dollars. Daniel (Nepomuceno, president) said he would not enter the auction” , said, in March 2016, the then director of planning at Galo, Rodolfo Gropen.

Fate wanted that, in that Libertadores, Atlético and São Paulo faced each other in the quarterfinals. Calleri faced Galo in both matches. Vitória São Paulo in the first leg, 1-0, at Morumbi. On the way back, Atlético quickly made it 2 to 0 at Independência. But defender Maicon soon declined. The Rooster fell at home.

– I was criticized a lot at the time. They said that I had chosen the worst team to transfer me. Today the weather proved me right – said Calleri, after the game.

Calleri would end up leaving in the middle of the year, on loan to England’s West Ham. He spent all these years in Europe, passing through clubs in Spain-Las Palmas, Alavés, Espanyol, Osasuna. He returned to São Paulo-loan until December 2022-last year. He faced Galo in September 2021, a goalless draw at Morumbi.

2 of 4 Calleri in São Paulo vs Atlético-MG in Libertadores 2016 — Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG Calleri in São Paulo vs Atlético-MG in Libertadores 2016 — Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG

In the Brazilian, the Argentine has nine goals scored. He is the competition’s top scorer alongside Fluminense’s Germán Cano. Just behind comes Hulk, with seven goals. Same number as Rony (Palmeiras), Bissoli (Avaí), Pedro Raul (Goiás) and Mendoza (Ceará).

If Calleri never wore the shirt of Atlético-MG, the same cannot be said of Hulk. The Rooster idol, in a curious way, already wore the full uniform of São Paulo in 2012, in a charity “pelada” promoted by the steering wheel Denílson, with the participation of Marcelinho Paraíba, in João Pessoa.

Calleri and Hulk even exchanged praise. A few months ago, the São Paulo forward told the Argentine press that Galo’s number 7 “is far above the level in Brazil and that, for today, for me, he is the best player in the Brasileirão”. Rewarded words: “I saw what Calleri said and I was touched by the words. Thank you in advance. He is a great player.”

