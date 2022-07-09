Atltico has a big advantage over So Paulo in BH in the last ten years

photo: Douglas Magno/AFP In 2013, Tardelli and Ronaldinho commanded the rout of Atltico over So Paulo by Libertadores

In Belo Horizonte, for the last ten years, Atltico has held a large advantage over its next rival in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship: So Paulo. The teams will face each other again at 6 pm this Sunday (10), in Mineiro, in a match valid for the 16th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Remember, in the image gallery below, all the clashes between the rivals in this period.

Remember all the clashes between Atltico and So Paulo in BH in the last ten years 09/12/2012: in a game valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, striker Leonardo scored the winning goal for Galo in Atlético 1×0 So Paulo. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 02/13/2013: Atltico debuted in the Copa Libertadores with a 2-1 victory over So Paulo. The match marked a classic episode of Ronaldinho’s “water”, which distracted former goalkeeper Rogrio Ceni in a goal by J. – photo : Rodrigo Clemente/EM 05/08/2013: Atltico eliminated So Paulo in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, with a 4-1 rout and Ronaldinho’s show at Independência. – photo: Douglas Magno/AFP 02/06/2013: Atltico and So Paulo drew 0-0 at Independência, for the 3rd round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 10/12/2014: Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0, at Independência, with a goal from Luan. The match was valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Paulo Filgueiras/Estado de Minas 29/07/2015: With three goals from Argentine Lucas Pratto, Atltico beat So Paulo 3-1 in Mineiro. The duel took place for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 05/18/2016: defender Maicon celebrates the goal that eliminated Atlético in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The match at Independencia was won by Atltico by 2-1, but blackout fell by the qualifying goal criterion. – photo: Cristiane Mattos/AFP 11/27/2016: for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico was overcome by So Paulo by 2-1 at Independência. This was the only victory for Tricolor against Galo in BH in the last ten years. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM 10/11/2017: Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0, with a goal from left-back Fbio Santos. The game was valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press 09/05/2018: with a goal by Ricardo Oliveira, Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0 at Independência. The match was valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press 06/13/2019: Atltico and So Paulo drew 1-1 at Independência, for the 9th round of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press 09/03/2020: for the 7th round of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico beat So Paulo 3-0 in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico 06/13/2021: for the 3rd round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Atltico beat So Paulo 1-0, with a goal by Jair. This was the last confrontation between the two teams in Belo Horizonte. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press

In the last ten years, Atltico and So Paulo measured strength 13 times in Belo Horizonte. In that period, there were ten wins for Galo, two draws and only one victory for São Paulo. Added together, Alvinegro scored 21 goals, while Tricolor scored only seven times.

The last clash between the two teams in the capital of Minas Gerais took place on June 13, 2021, in a postponed game of the 3rd round of the Brazilian Championship. On the occasion, midfielder Jair scored the winning goal for Atltico, 1-0, at Gigante da Pampulha, after a beautiful run by forward Hulk from the inside.

So Paulo’s last victory over Galo in BH took place on November 27, 2016, in the 36th round of Serie A that year. On that occasion, at the Independance Stadium, striker Hyuri opened the scoring for Atltico, but saw defender Maicon and forward Gilberto – the latter in additions – score the goals of the São Paulo triumph.

Atltico vs So Paulo in BH by Libertadores

Belo Horizonte was also the scene of three clashes between Atltico and So Paulo for the Copa Libertadores da América in the last ten years – all of them in Horto. Galo won all of them, but ended up eliminated, even with the victory, in the quarterfinals of the 2016 edition.

In 2013, the year in which Atltico would be crowned champions, the rivals faced each other in the group stage and in the round of 16. In the duels in BH, the Minas Gerais team was much superior and won by 2 to 1 and 4 to 1, in that order – eliminating the paulistas.

The rematch would come three years later. In the quarterfinals of the 2016 edition, So Paulo won the first leg, at Morumbi, by 1-0. On the return, Galo opened 2-0 in 12 minutes, with goals from Cazares and Carlos, but saw the defender Maicon scored the goal that eliminated him from Libertadores in the 15th minute of the opening stage, by the criterion of an away goal.

Even so, with a large advantage in the recent history in the capital of Minas Gerais, Atltico wants, once again, to show its strength as home team. This Sunday’s duel can take Alvinegro to the top of the 2022 Brazilian Championship – currently, Galo is in 3rd place, with 27 points, two behind leader Palmeiras.