Atltico vs So Paulo: see possible lineups for the duel in Mineiro

Atltico is going through a good phase of the season and can take the lead in the Brazilian Championship this round. For that, they need to beat So Paulo, this Sunday, at 6 pm, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Tricolor, in turn, can paste on the G4.
For Galo to take the lead, they need to win and cheer for Athletico-PR, who visit Gois, and Palmeiras, who play away against Fortaleza. See below the probable teams for the duel in Mineiro.
athletic
Atltico’s main novelty for this Sunday’s game is the possible return of forward Ademir. The player missed Galo against Emelec due to COVID-19. Recovered, it can be listed by Turkish technician Mohamed.
Some holders can be spared at Galo. After all, next Wednesday, at Maracan, Atltico decides against Flamengo its life in the Copa do Brasil. In the first match, Alvinegro won 2-1 in Mineiro.
Among the possible absences is the right-back Mariano. The player played in Galo’s last two matches and can earn a break for the duel against Flamengo. If it happens, Guga will be the starter against So Paulo.
The team must be practically the same that won Emelec. Another possible novelty is the return of Zaracho to the starting lineup. The Argentine returned to the team against the Ecuadorians and can play this Sunday.
Atltico must enter the field with: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Otvio and Nacho; Zaracho (Rubens), Vargas and Hulk.
São Paulo
The list of embezzlement in So Paulo is very extensive. There are only five players out for suspension, who received their third yellow cards against Atltico-GO, for the 15th round: Diego Costa and Lo (defenders), Gabriel Neves (midfielder), Rodrigo Nestor (midfielder) and Luciano (forward).
Another six casualties are due to injury. In different stages of recovery, they are in Tricolor’s DM: Arboleda and Walce (defenders), Luan (midfielder), Gabriel Sara (midfielder), Alisson and Caio (attackers).
Midfielder Andrs Colorado and midfielder Talles Costa, in the process of physical transition after injuries, are still out. J midfielder Niko has been listed and should be on the bench.