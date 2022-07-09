Benedetto fought with Boca leaders before taking Corinthians

It hasn’t dawned yet for Boca Juniors. Stuck on Tuesday night, when he was eliminated from Libertadores by Corinthians, the Buenos Aires giant worsens his crisis by the hour in Buenos Aires.

Today’s news is surreal even for those who have lived the madness of Argentine football for a long time. And the new plot, involving disputes over money and ego, involves two heavyweights: Darío Benedetto and Juan Román Riquelme.

Fight for money before the game

ESPN reported it first in Argentina. Soon after, the TV channel TyC Sports appeared. The version confirmed by the column is as follows: on Monday night, the eve of the decision against Corinthians, Boca experienced a harsh meeting between the leaders of the professional team and the “Football Council”, as the group of directors is called. reporting to Riquelme, vice president of the club.

The most active managers between the presidency and the players are all members of the multi-champion Boca with Riquelme, like (the former midfielder) Raúl Cascini, (the defender) “boss” Bermúdez and (the attacker)”Chelo” Slender.

Riquelme himself participated in the meeting. According to Rádio La Red, his presence occurred for a serious reason: Boca players simply threatened to abandon the concentration on the eve of the match against Corinthians.

The leaders received Benedetto, the captain “Cali” Izquierdoz, defender Marcos Rojo and reserve goalkeeper Javier García heard a clear request: late payment of the prize for the title of the last Argentine Championship (Professional League Cup version). The decision was on June 2 and ended 3-0 for Boca against Tigre.

Sebastian Battaglia, coach of Boca Juniors, regrets elimination of the Argentine team against Corinthians in Libertadores Image: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Football Council shoutedly denied the request, complaining from players that they “have not won anything important” for such demands. The dialogue was of the exalted, even a few hours before the decision against Corinthians.

The bad weather, of course, prevailed in the Bombonera locker room on Tuesday night, the day of the match.

In a quick informal conversation, Bermúdez called the participants of the meeting the day before to say that the prize would be paid. The former defender confirmed this version to the TV channel TyC Sports.

There was another issue in dispute between officials and players, according to Radio La Red.

The athletes demanded to receive the award for only participating in the round of 16 against Corinthians. The directors, on the other hand, accepted to pay them only in case of classification.

It was because of this unfriendly encounter with the leaders at the concentration that Benedetto appeared at the entrance to the field, at Bombonera itself, encouraging his teammates with a blunt sentence: “Yesterday they treated us like losers, so let’s show these f….. p…. that we are winners”.

There was initial confusion. ESPN, which transcribed Benedetto’s dialogue with colleagues, captioned the line as “There, they treated us like losers.” The audio was revised and it was realized that the correct one was “yesterday”, from the Spanish “ayer“, and not “allah“, as the “there” initially considered.

It was under this pressure that Benedetto missed the penalties and Boca could not break the Corinthians defense, dropping out of Libertadores for the second year in a row still in the round of 16.

The scandal only increased as the hours passed yesterday (8).

It was learned that coach Sebastián Battaglia was fired at a convenience store at a gas station in the north of Buenos Aires, which is so amateurish that it is circus. The impromptu meeting between him and Bermúdez took place on Wednesday afternoon, and the coach’s resignation was announced on the same Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Battaglia’s replacement was announced. It will be interim Hugo Ibarra, another teammate of Riquelme in the 2000 and 2001 Libertadores (he was a right-back).

Boca face San Lorenzo at Nuevo Gasómetro today at 15:30 (Brasília time), and Ibarra’s first attitude was precisely to remove Izquierdoz from the team – the same Izquierdoz who had spoken harshly and was retaliated by the directors on the eve of the match against Corinthians.

Benedetto, at first, is kept in the starting lineup of the classic valid for the seventh round of the Argentine Championship.

Boca needs to get out of the crisis, and understands that the chances of this happening are greater with shirt number 9 on the field and needing to respond to the sequence of errors against Corinthians. But general opinion in Argentina points to a logical conclusion: his stay at the club, after being heard calling the managers “f….. da p…”, is also out of date.

Muro de la Bombonera spray-painted against Juan Román Riquelme Image: Reproduction TyC Sports

Wall graffiti against Riquelme

Something unimaginable, the Bombonera appeared with graffiti the day before yesterday against Riquelme. On top of a blue wall, yellow letters said that “Roman$e is over”, in a pun on the “Román” with which the idol has always been venerated.

Despite the scandal that was followed in Argentina with the air of a radio soap opera, the infamous elimination of Boca does not contemplate a hypothesis, neither of fans nor of the press: that of Benedetto having missed both penalties on purpose to confront Riquelme.

What does make more sense is that such a clash overcharged the environment, contaminating the preparation to win Corinthians. And the visible face of the devastation was even that of Benedetto, who entered the field raging against the leaders and left the pitch crying for the collective and individual failure.

“They treated us like losers”, said shirt 9 to teammates.

After Tuesday, and taking extra responsibility by asking to take the fifth penalty and missing, it’s going to be hard to argue. It would be much more coherent to fight on the field, beat Corinthians and then charge whatever it was.

Juan Roman Riquelme, vice president of Boca Juniors, in the Bombonera box during a game in April 2022 Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

The other side

Who publicly came out to give his version of everything was the former defender “boss” Bermúdez, member of Boca’s Football Council. To ESPN, he made the following considerations about the episode.

“There was no problem between us and Izquierdoz,” he assured. “He is at the disposal of the coaching staff and will concentrate. The coach makes the decision to put on the field whoever he wants.”

“We do a serious and respectful job, and it seems that we are to blame for all the meetings and situations,” he continued, confirming the meeting with the players on the eve of the match against Corinthians, but minimizing the strain on the conversations.

Bermúdez analyzed Benedetto’s statements to teammates before the match as follows:

“There’s always a lot of adrenaline there. In fact, we don’t think there was any ill intent. And if there was, it was in an adrenaline situation. Maybe he thought this was the way to motivate the younger ones.”