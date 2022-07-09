Boris Johnson succession dispute: see who are the first candidates for the position of prime minister of the United Kingdom | World

The race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom began this Friday (8) with the announcement of the first candidacies.

Johnson resigned from leadership of the Conservative Party and the UK government in the face of internal pressure he said was unbearable. Now, the Conservative Party must elect a new leader in internal elections.

First Conservative MP announces candidacy to succeed Boris Johnson in the UK

Boris Johnson: Why Did He Resign, But Could He Continue As Prime Minister Of The United Kingdom?

Politicians considered favorites have not yet announced their candidacies. A YouGov poll of conservative voters placed Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Secretary of State for International Trade Penny Mordaunt among the leaders.

Whoever is elected will be prime minister, automatically, until the next legislative elections, scheduled for 2024.

See below who are the candidates who have already announced themselves:

Rishi Sunak, Former Finance Minister

1 of 3 Rishi Sunak at the British Parliament — Photo: REUTERS Rishi Sunak at the British Parliament — Photo: REUTERS

Sunak, 42, the first Hindu to serve as the UK’s finance minister, resigned on Tuesday – at about the same time as his health counterpart Sajid Javid – triggering the crisis that led to Johnson’s resignation from the front of the party on Thursday.

He announced on Twitter on Friday that he will seek to be the next Conservative Party chief and prime minister.

“We have to restore trust, rebuild the economy and unite the country,” he wrote.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee and a politician who has always been critical of Johnson, also announced his candidacy.

2 of 3 Image by Tom Tugendhat from 9 Apr 2019 — Photo: Tolga Akmen/ AFP Image by Tom Tugendhat from 9 Apr 2019 — Photo: Tolga Akmen/ AFP

Before becoming a deputy, he was in the military. “I am forming a coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to the government and ultimately end the divide that Brexit has caused and that has dominated our recent history.

Suella Braverman, Attorney General

Even before Johnson’s resignation, Suella Braverman, the country’s attorney general, said on a TV show that she intended to run for office.

Suella, 42, has been a deputy since 2015. She was appointed attorney general by Boris Johnson in February 2020.

3 of 3 Suella Braverman, UK Attorney General — Photo: Justin Tallis / AFP Suella Braverman, Attorney General of the United Kingdom (Photo: Justin Tallis / AFP)

Her parents are immigrants (father is Kenyan and mother from Mauritius) and arrived in the UK in the 1960s.

Labor opposition calls for early elections.

If the Conservatives do not expel Johnson immediately, the Labor Party will launch a motion of censure against the Executive, threatened the Labor Party’s number two, Angela Rayner. Johnson “is a liar, he has sunk into corruption, and we cannot live with that for another two months,” Rayner told the BBC.

Considering that Johnson’s departure is insufficient and that “a real change of government” is necessary, Labor leader Keir Starmer said he was evaluating the possibility of presenting a motion of censure against the Executive, in an attempt to hasten the call for elections. anticipated – something very damaging to conservatives at the moment.

Dominic Raab as interim?

Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major said it was “unsustainable” for Johnson to remain in office and suggested that Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab act as interim head of government.

That possibility was ruled out on Friday by a government spokesman, who told reporters that Johnson “remains prime minister until there is a new party leader, and the government’s work will continue for as long as that takes place.”

Also according to a YouGov poll, 56% of Britons agree that Johnson should leave power now.