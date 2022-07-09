Botafogo advances through Argentine striker and should have a decisive week for business; understand behind the scenes

Negotiations with Godoy Cruz advance, and Botafogo is close to signing striker Martín Ojeda

O Botafogo advanced by hiring the striker Martín Ojedaof Godoy Cruz. As found out the ESPN.com.brthe 23-year-old is very close to a hit.

Small details are missing for the deal to be completed. The next week will be decisive for the outcome of the agreement, with the player’s representatives coming to Brazil to finalize the negotiations.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

To stay with Ojeda, the club from Rio de Janeiro had competition from teams from Europe. The report found that Ojeda had polls from the Valence It’s from Dynamo Zagreb.

revealed by West Rail RailOjeda passed through racing and fur Huracan before arriving at Godoy Cruz, the club in which he had greater prominence. In Mendoza, the 23-year-old forward made 72 games, scored 25 goals and gave 15 assistance in just over two years.

Left-handed, the attacker can act in any sector of the attack. Preferably, he plays on the right, cutting to the middle. However, he was also once placed during Godoy Cruz’s season on the left. In 21 games in 2022, Ojeda scored seven goals and gave seven assists.

Martín Ojeda in action for Godoy Cruz Disclosure / Godoy Cruz

In the current transfer window, the Glorious already agreed to hire the left-back Fernando MarçalexWolverhampton. The carioca club is also forwarding the hiring of Carlos Eduardocurrently in Al-Ahlifrom Saudi Arabia.