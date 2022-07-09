Botafogo negotiates with Marlon Freitas, from Atlético-GO, for 2023

The 2022 season is still far from over, but the Botafogo already have plans for next year. The club opened negotiations with Marlon Freitas, midfielder and one of the highlights of Atlético-GO. As the athlete already has more than seven games in the Brasileirão and has already played in the Copa do Brasil, he cannot transfer now.

Marlon Freitas has a contract until the end of 2022 and, so far, has given no signs that he will renew with Dragão. This is precisely what Botafogo is betting on and will invest in: a new bond from 2023 and, consequently, a transfer without transfer costs.

There will be – if materialized – the payment of gloves for the player, as usual. Botafogo has already made contact with Marlon’s staff, who are aware of John Textor’s project and were interested.

Adson Batista, president of Atlético-GO, also knows about Glorioso’s interest and practically “threw in the towel” in renewing Marlon, despite the steering wheel’s identification with the club. The manager knows that the midfielder wants to reach new heights and, above all, cannot compete financially.

There is still no type of agreement, only negotiations, but Botafogo sees Marlon Freitas as a great target for 2023, even more so as a possible hire at no cost. He is one of the highlights of Brazilian football this season, with seven goals and six assists in 42 games.

Revealed by Fluminense, the 27-year-old athlete also played for Fort Lauderdale Strikers-USA, STK Samorin-ESL, Criciúma and Botafogo-SP. He has been with Dragon since 2020.