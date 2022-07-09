Brazil advances to men’s League of Nations finals, despite setbacks – 07/08/2022

Brazil is mathematically classified to the final phase of the Volleyball Nations League for men. Renan Dal Zotto’s team lost 3-0 to France this Friday (8), by 3 sets to 0, parked in seven wins, but does not lose another place among the top eight. At least seventh place is guaranteed.

In volleyball, each victory by 3 sets to 0 or 3 sets to 1 is worth three points, while a victory by 3 to 2 gives the winner two points and the loser one. With 21 points after playing 11 of the 12 games in the first phase, Brazil occupies the sixth position and can only be surpassed by the Netherlands.

The Dutch have 17 points and still play two games, against Poland, tomorrow, at their rival’s house, and against leader Italy, on Sunday, also in Gdansk. Iran, with 17, and Slovenia, with 15, cannot finish ahead of Brazil because they only have one more game to play.

As the finals will be in Bologna and Italy have qualified, the Italians will be the top seed even if they lose this position on the court. Today, they still occupy the first place, but they can be overtaken by France and Poland. If Japan and the USA beat Germany and Canada, respectively, in tomorrow’s round, they will also necessarily finish ahead of Brazil.

So, when they enter the court to catch Japan, Sunday, at 7:10 am Brasília time, at their house, Brazil will probably have nothing better than sixth position. As the Netherlands are unlucky against Italy, it is also more likely that the Brazilian team will not drop to seventh.

In fact, finishing sixth, Brazil would face in the quarterfinals, on July 20 or 21, the third place in the classification phase, which could be France, Poland, Japan or the USA. Of these, he lost to Poland (3-0, in Poland), USA (3-1, at home, in Brasília) and France (3-0, in Japan).

Since the tournament (previously called the World League) has this classification zone format, this is Brazil’s worst campaign in the first phase. Until then the worst had been fifth place in 2018, with 10 wins and five losses. Since the beginning of the century, only on two other occasions has the team had so many setbacks. In 2014, they fell into a group with Iran, Poland and Italy and had six wins and six losses. In 2012, they lost four games and won eight.