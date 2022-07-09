BRF opens 800 temporary jobs; see positions

The company BRF, leader in the food segment, recently announced the hiring of 800 new employees for temporary positions. The opportunities are aimed at the cities of Jundiaí, São Paulo and Vitória de Santo Antão, in the state of Pernambuco. To apply, you must meet the requirements imposed by the company. Keep following for more information.

BRF announces the hiring of new employees for temporary vacancies

One of the largest industries in the food sector, BRF, announced the hiring of new employees for the holiday season. With a total of eight hundred vacancies, the company is looking for professionals with skills in the areas of Operation; Management; Strategy; Industry; Maintenance; Sales; Human Resources; Innovation and many others.

Vacancies are available in the cities of Jundiaí and Vitória de Santo Antão, and one of the requirements is to reside in these regions or have availability to move. It is worth mentioning that all available positions are for temporary hires, with opportunities to be hired at the end of the contract.

See the opportunities available to apply:

Sellers — Jundiaí;

Promoters — Jundiaí;

Warehouse Assistant — Vitória de Santo Antão;

Conferencing Separators I — Vitória de Santo Antão.

All opportunities are available for candidates with disabilities to apply, just meet all requirements and reside in cities with available vacancies.

How to apply

Those interested in filling one of the positions available through BRF, must access the registration website and register remotely for the vacancy they intend to fill. Applications will be available for application until the end of July.

