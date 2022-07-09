Britney Spears feels humiliated by series about her – 09/07/2022 – Illustrated

Singer Britney Spears returned to social media on Saturday to complain about the negative image that, according to her, unauthorized series and documentaries about her life helped to create. “I feel like America did a wonderful job of humiliating me,” she wrote, echoing complaints that are not uncommon on her networks.

However, hours after publication, the singer decided to delete the extensive text. In it, she further described how, while under the tutelage of her father, Jamie Spears, she was apparently forced to walk from airports to her car so the paparazzi could photograph her.

She also complains about how old photos, recalling dramas from her personal life that had a wide repercussion in the media, are used to exhaustion in programs and documentaries from companies like Hulu, Netflix and CNN. According to her, stars like “Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry” don’t have their lives watched and exposed in the same way.

“I’ve never felt so intimidated in my life in this country, it’s crazy,” she wrote. “Honestly, is it legal to make so many documentaries about someone without her blessing?”

He also complained about productions that claim to be “helping” the singer. Spears also suggests that most of this content focuses on what led to the singer’s conservatorship, rather than what she went through while she was in it, which would have been far worse.

The singer has been free from her father’s guardianship since November last year, after 13 years of control over her life, career and finances. In April, Spears had already written that she was “embarrassed” by the documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, made by The New York Times newspaper, and that she “cried for two weeks”. “I didn’t watch the documentary, but from what I saw I was embarrassed by the way I was portrayed in it,” she said at the time.

The work addresses the mystery of the legal guardianship exercised by her father, Jamie Spears, which generated a popular movement, Free Britney, and which the singer herself has been fighting.

It also highlights the sexist pressure campaign by the media and entertainment throughout his career. “The documentary adds to the critical conversation we are having about women, representation and trauma,” wrote critic Patricia Grisafi of American broadcaster NBC.