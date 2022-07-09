Bruno Henrique commits gaffe in post against changes in the Pelé Law

Yesterday, the Chamber of Deputies approved the General Sports Law and a text that changes situations currently established by the Pelé Law. The project has a report by federal deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) and brings some items that place clubs and football players on opposite sides.

Dissatisfied with possible labor changes, football players took to social media. The post made on the account of Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo, however, had a gaffe and gave away the mobilization strategy.

The attacker’s profile published a photo on Instagram that provided instructions for making the post. “Today at 12 pm, post the photo IN FEED, with the text above and after the text put ALL @ dos Senadores. After publishing, share in Stories and tag @romariofaria. Only our union will make (sic) the difference”, it was the initial caption of Bruno Henrique’s publication (see below).

Subsequently, the post was corrected, being replaced by a new image without the guidelines and with a text criticizing changes in the Pelé Law.

“Article 85, §5 and §6 practically extinguishes the compensatory clause (rescission fine) in our favor: we can be sent away without receiving anything”, says part of the players’ text. “Art. 164, § 2 makes it possible to increase the amount paid as Image Rights: less labor funds. And all this without being heard?”, asks another passage (see the publication below).

Image: Reproduction

The friction between clubs and athletes began hours before the Chamber’s session, yesterday afternoon. Club posts in support of the project had negative responses from players. Ceará, Fluminense, São Paulo, Corinthians and Cuiabá were some of them.

What was seen on social media was a new attempt by the athletes, who were previously articulating in a WhatsApp group, to interfere in the decision.