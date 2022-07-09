CBLOL 2022: Flamengo Los Grandes confirms Ranger and Wos | lol

Flamengo Los Grandes officially announced, this Friday, League of Legends players Filipe “Ranger” and Willyan “Wos”, signed for the sequel to the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian Championship (CBLOL). to replace South Koreans Seung-ho “Geum Go” and Won-yeong “Kuri”.

+ See games, results and table of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022

+ CBLOL 2022: Ranger’s departure marks the end of “SuperFURIA”

1 of 1 Wos playing for Liberty in the playoffs of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games Wos playing for Liberty in the playoffs of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

Despite having already signed with Flamengo Los Grandes and being enrolled in CBLOL, the two will only be able to debut in the Week 6 games, as the championship’s regulation stipulates that athletes contracted after the transfer window ends must wait two rounds to play. .

In Week 5, Flamengo Los Grandes will play with improvised hunter Luís Gustavo “Sting” and support Gabriel “Bounty”. Both are from the organization’s academy team. In the 9th round, this Saturday, the team will face paiN Gaming, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). In the 10th round, on Sunday, the opponent will be LOUD, in a game scheduled for 1 pm.

In eight rounds of qualifying, Flamengo Los Grandes has three wins and five losses and occupies the lower half of the leaderboard. In an attempt to make the team enter the top 6 that qualify for the playoffs, the Los Grandes board promoted the two changes in the squad, which had been assembled by Simplicity, the former owner of the vacancy belonging to Flamengo Esports.

Los Grandes decided on the departures of Geum Go, who had been hired for this season and therefore only played eight matches, and Kuri, who arrived at Flamengo in the middle of the 1st Split of 2022.

+ CBLOL 2022: Flamengo athletes already use GH from Los Grandes; Photos

For their places, the organization signed Ranger, who was in FURIA’s reserve after losing the starting position to rookie Gabriel “Goot”, and Wos, who left Liberty after the 1st Split and had not been signed by any team to the 2nd Split. In an article published in June, the ge showed that Wos even talked to Simplicity to be part of Flamengo Los Grandes, but the negotiation did not progress.

Ranger returns to defend Flamengo, although the current team is commanded by Los Grandes and will change its name for the 2023 season. He played for Rubro-Negro from November 2019 to August 2021, when he left after a series of controversies.

In the most recent controversy before being fired, Ranger provoked the ire of fans by writing on Twitter that Zico was “overrated”. After the negative repercussion, he deleted the message and justified that he was referring to the South Korean rapper Zico, and not the Flamengo idol.

In addition to Ranger and Wos, Flamengo Los Grandes has top Rodrigo “Tay”, midfielder Arthur “Tutsz” and marksman Luiz Felipe “Flare”. The head trainer is Guilherme “Snowlz”.