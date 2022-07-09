Cellphone technician finds note with curious request of infidel on device: ‘says there’s no way out | Radio Studio 87.7 FM

A technician who works with cell phone repair in the city of Itaboraí, in Rio de Janeiro, had a curious surprise when he opened a device taken for assistance.

It’s just that when taking out the battery to check the cell phone problem, which according to the owner had fallen into the toilet, he found a surprising note written by the owner.

On the small paper with handwritten words, an unfaithful husband asked the technician to tell his wife that there was no more fixing for the cell phone, as he did not want her to find out about the betrayal.

“Friend, please say that this device is no longer available. If my wife sees what’s in him, I’ll lose my house, my car, my bank account, my lover, my dignity, and the church sheep. In the name of the Father, help me. There’s a treat for you,” the man wrote.

In addition to the ticket, there was also R$150 in cash hidden in the cell phone compartment. The whole story was told by coach Zalmir Ferreira on the internet. See the video:

@zalmirferreira help me fix it or not ?#traicao #cliente #fypppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound – ZalmirFerreira

Weeks after the incident, the technician said that the owner of the cell phone returned to the store and even threatened him. He also said that the device had no repair, returned the money to the man and highlighted that he would not get involved in the intimacy of the couple.

Source: ND+