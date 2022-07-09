Check out all the South American Quarter Finals broadcasts

Conmebol has defined, in addition to dates and times, the transmissions of matches valid for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana – both first and second matches.

On the 2nd of August, a Tuesday, Nacional-URU and Atlético-GO “open the work” of the next phase of the continental tournament.

The match between the Goiás team, which will be played in Montevideo, will be broadcast exclusively by Conmebol TV (pay-per-view), which will also show, on the same date, Deportivo Táchira x Independiente Del Valle

On Wednesday (3), the Brazilian clash between São Paulo and Ceará, in Morumbi, is the only one on the table on the date – and again with the broadcast of the channel of the entity that commands South American football.

Finally, Melgar x Internacional takes place a day later and follows the pattern of previous matches, with a single transmission by Conmebol TV to Brazil. The four games back will also only be seen on pay-per-view.

See the broadcasts of the games (Brasilia time):

one-way games

Tuesday (2/8) – 19:15: Nacional-URU x Atlético-GO – Conmebol TV

Tuesday (2/8) – 21:30: Táchira vs Independiente Del Valle – CONMEBOL TV

Wednesday (3/8) – 19:15: São Paulo vs Ceará – Conmebol TV

Thursday (4/8) – 19:15: Melgar vs Internacional – Conmebol TV

games back

Tuesday (9/8) – 19:15: Atlético-GO x Nacional-URU – Conmebol TV

Tuesday (9/8) – 21:30: Independiente Del Valle vs Táchira – Conmebol TV

Wednesday (10/8) – 19:15: Ceará vs São Paulo – Conmebol TV

Thursday (11/8) – 19:15: Internacional vs Melgar – Conmebol TV