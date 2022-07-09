Check out some things Instagram knows about its users

Many people are afraid to use social networks and other applications not to give away their information. On the one hand, this logic is not so wrong, but there is no need to be afraid. Let’s use one of the most popular platforms right now and find out what Instagram knows about you.

1 – Basic profile information

Unsurprisingly, Instagram knows what your basic information is recorded in your profile. It was you yourself who put the data there when registering or setting up your page.

That means he knows your full name, nickname, website, preferences, gender, age, email address, phone number and various other personal information. In some cases it is possible to know preferences, professions and even who the spouses are.

Hobbies, religion, political ideologies and such information may be present in the users’ profile. So be careful what you decide to reveal of your own free will.

2 – Everything you liked, commented and shared

Other data that are part of the collection of everything Instagram knows about you are reactions on the platform.

In other words, any post you liked, commented on, saved or shared was logged by the social network. Instagram also has a collection of posts you’ve made.

3 – Your curiosities and research

Some social media experts believe that Instagram has also acquired the search engine feature. That’s because many people use the app to search for information.

Every search you’ve ever conducted through Instagram has been logged. They serve as a reference for the platform to display ads, suggest profiles, show posts and understand what your preferences and curiosities are.

4 – Your messages

Although the conversations are private, the truth is that Instagram knows what you sent to your contacts in the private chat.

Words are read by the algorithm and can also be used as preference data. The display of content is also based on this information.

5 – Instagram knows your location

Just like most apps and social networks. Instagram is also aware of your location.

Yes, the platform knows where you are and it also knows where you access your feed from.