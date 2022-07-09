Chilean press echoes coming from Vidal: ‘Super Flamengo’

Flamengo hired Arturo Vidal and the only thing missing is the termination with Inter Milan to make the deal official. The international press is already echoing the hiring. Mainly the Chilean, country where the midfielder was born and defends in the national team.

For Chileans, Flamengo has a super team. The newspaper “24 horas Deportes” classified the team as “Super Flamengo”. Chileans praise Vidal’s quality and mention the great players he finds at Ninho do Urubu. They even say that the arrival of Vidal makes the cast even more starred.

“From Diego to David Luiz: the Super Flamengo that will receive Arturo Vidal”, reads the headline.

Tearing praise for the Flamengo cast, the vehicle also emphasizes that the team is full of world stars.

“The arrival of the ‘King’ to the red-black board will complement a squad full of world stars”, explains the vehicle.

Then, the site cites some of the main names of Mengão.

“Diego Alves, Filipe Luis, David Luiz, Willian Arão, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Diego Ribas, Éverton Ribeiro, Éverton (Cebolinha) Sousa and Gabriel Barbosa”, he adds.

Vidal watched Flamengo’s game at Maracanã. He followed the victory in Libertadores last Wednesday (06). Mengão beat Tolima by 7 to 1 and guaranteed the classification for the quarterfinals. The opponent will be Corinthians, who eliminated Boca Juniors on penalties.

Vidal gave his first words on landing in Rio de Janeiro, before the Flamengo game

The steering wheel arrived on the same day as the game, on Wednesday (06). Upon landing, journalists and fans were waiting for him to try to get Vidal’s first statements in Rio de Janeiro.

“Yes, yes, happy to be here”, he says in a statement to journalist Isabelle Costa.

He also says it’s beautiful to be in Rio, but talks about reinforcing the team and says he’s going to Maracanã as a fan.

“Very beautiful, wonderful. But we are still in negotiations. I’m going to watch the game, but we’re talking. I will watch the match as a Flamengo fan”, he adds.

Without the official announcement, Vidal cannot speak as a red-black player. However, the athlete is already in agreement with Rubro-Negro and arrives to reinforce Mengão.

Vidal remains in Brazil. While waiting for the final procedures to be announced by Flamengo, the player enjoys Rio de Janeiro and posts photos on his Instagram “touristing” around the city.

