Club gives ‘hat’ to São Paulo and is close to announcing the signing of Soteldo

After half a season, Soteldo is leaving Tigres. That’s because, as reported by the Mexican press last week, the club would be dissatisfied with the player’s off-field, who also showed signs of being unhappy in the team.

Soteldo arrived at Tigres at the beginning of the year, after also not performing as expected in Major League Soccer, where he played for Toronto. For the Mexico club, so far, there are only two participations in goals in the 16 games in which he played.

In this way, a change of air was gaining more and more strength, with São Paulo being pointed out as one of the main stakeholders. However, according to Multimedios Deportes, the player is close to hitting another team.

Soteldo approaches Paok

The source says that PAOK, from Greece, has advanced talks for the Venezuelan to be hired. São Paulo lost strength in the negotiation after suggesting a loan negotiation, which Tigres did not like.

Soteldo is 24 years old and had his best moment playing for Santos. In total, from 2019 to 2021, there were 105 games played, with 20 goals scored and 17 assists provided.