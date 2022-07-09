Connect! Your cell phone is a POWERFUL item to help save gas

If there is one thing that is currently destroying Brazilians’ finances, it is this constant expense with fuel. Whether you own a motorcycle, a car or even a truck, we are all in the same boat having to leave a good part of our monthly income at gas stations.

No wonder people are always looking for new ways to save some fuel, right? Some solutions are based on popular belief, such as the one that argues that driving the car in neutral is more economical than in traditional gears.

But there are, in fact, more technological and more assertive ways to save a little money throughout the month. You know what would be better? Being able to do this from your cell phone.

We know that modern smartphones can serve as everything from tools for conversation and work to professional cameras and even powerful video games, but how can it help you with how much you spend on fuel? It is a valid question.

There are a variety of applications that can help you in the logistics of refueling your vehicle, from locating the points with the best prices at the moment to getting some promotions. We’re going to address some of them now.

cashback apps

Do you supply and receive some money for it? Well, that’s the idea of cashback when turned to the purchase of fuels. This modality has been widely used in countries such as the United States for a long time, but Brazilians have only recently embraced the novelty.

And it is because of this growth in Brazil that more and more gas station networks are working with it. The Ipiranga gas station, for example, is very famous in the country and makes use of this program.

Just do a little research, as you will surely find an app for Android or iOS with the proposal.

Apps to find the best prices

There are some apps that help you locate the best prices in your region. By using them, you can have an average of how much each station charges, in addition to choosing the one that presents the fairest numbers at the moment.

That way, you save money and also don’t have to go for the cheapest one, as it can have dubious quality.

Application to calculate fuel costs

This type is perfect for you to know if your car is spending what it should or a little more. When we buy a car, we are told how much it should yield. These applications can confirm that the value is indeed correct.

If it isn’t, it means there is something wrong with your car, so you should have it serviced as soon as possible. Without this feature, you can run for months at an extra expense until the problem goes away. aggravate and cause more serious damage.