Conviasa suspends flights to Argentina and Chile after supply is denied

Venezuela’s flag and state-owned airline Conviasa said on Thursday it had completely suspended flights to Argentina and Chile because it has no guarantee of supply for its planes.

Image: José Luis Celada Euba, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr





The company issued a statement informing that, “For reasons of operational nature and force majeure, not attributable to Conviasa and which could not be avoided, services necessary for the execution of our operation at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, and Arturo Merino Benítez, in Santiago, will not be provided by part of the fuel suppliers. Our company has the obligation to notify the cancellations of flights to these destinations”.

The decision will affect 12 flights scheduled between July 11 and September 20 to Buenos Aires, and four between Caracas and Santiago de Chile by the end of this month, according to LaCapital.

The Argentine and Chilean airport service providers have been denying assistance to Conviasa after the landing of a Boeing 747-300 freighter in Buenos Aires drew the attention of the Argentine authorities for being with Iranians not properly identified in the flight manifest, in addition to allegedly belonging to a sanctioned Iranian company. Furthermore, the situation worsened when one of the pilots had his connection with Iranian terrorist forces proven.

Since then, to avoid boycotts by these countries, airport companies have denied service to any Conviasa plane, and the 747-300 remains stopped in Buenos Aires, with no departure planned.



