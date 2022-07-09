Crimes of the Future: The Return of David Cronenberg and His Visceral Art in Communion with the Body

The filmmaker’s new film manages to bring together the best of his previous work with great performances and discussions about the body and art

watch a movie by David Cronenberg it’s almost like entering a universe apart, a lawless land where your deepest and most animalistic instincts emerge only to give way to the grotesque, in the purest sense of the word. And with Crimes of the Futurethe filmmaker’s newest film since 2014it would be no different.

From the very beginning, the feature has been described as Cronenberg’s great return to body horror, one of the most intriguing subgenres of horror. But Crimes of the Future it is, in fact, proof that the director never put his origins aside. He continued to carry them with him until the moment came where the art he is a master could triumph once more.

body is reality

When Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), one morning, he awoke from uneasy dreams, found himself in his bed metamorphosed into a… well, himself. It’s asking permission to Franz Kafka and your classic The Metamorphosis that we are violently entering the dystopian world created by David Cronenberg in Crimes of the Future.

In it, the human species tries to adapt to the contrast between the synthetic and the organic, where body modifications become the center of attention. It is in this futuristic-looking piece of timeline that Saul, a performance artist, turns his ability to develop new organs into a spectacle. For this, he has the help of Caprice (Léa Seydoux), their partner during the performances and the person responsible for removing these additions from their body, as they see them as tumors.

Orbiting the duo is Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a bureaucrat who starts to show an almost obsessive interest in the artist and his unconventional performances in our eyes. And in the midst of it all, we find an explosion of ideas, concepts and discussions that are bigger than the film itself.

There is a Freudian concept called “unheimlich”translated by theorists as “unsettling” or “weird”which can very well be applied to lengths such as Crimes of the Future. The German entry was used by the father of psychoanalysis in an essay published in 1919, but it is still current for that: according to the theory, there is something familiar and comforting in what we consider strange, obscure, enigmatic. The term is much more complex and comprehensive than that, but the general idea is what matters to us at the moment.

In a world where the synthetic becomes the new (or not so new) obsession of humanity, the disquieting ceases to be strange to give way to the pleasant and what, in a way, sounds familiar to us. And it’s in this relationship between the body, art, desire and technology that all the grotesque is softened by the trivial. Much of this, of course, comes from Cronenberg’s surgical direction, which provides a much more explanatory narrative than some of his previous work, even if in a less cohesive way.

It is these previous projects that, in their own way, reflect Crimes of the Future. With soft brush strokes body horror in Videodrome: The Video Syndrome (1983) and the strange pleasures of crash (1996), the film manages to bring together what Cronenberg knows how to do best and also opens up space for debates about the limits of our own body and its new desires and carnal instincts.

After all, in a world where pain no longer exists, how could anyone rationally leave anarchy aside to submit to an existing order that, at all costs, wants to tame bodies and cruelly tame them?

If our body is reality, then it must be our reality and nobody else’s. As unique beings, bodies are, of course, unique. No one and no force majeure has the right to say otherwise, no matter how hard they try to take control of our reality.

Surgery is the new sex

Although Crimes of the Future don’t be too concerned with psychologically delving into your characters or setting the context of your universe, it’s still an interesting piece in the midst of Cronenberg’s filmography. Much of that interest comes from the trio of actors who carry the plot: Mortensen, Seydoux and Stewart.

The relationship between Saul and Caprice gains even more breath with the competent performances of their interpreters. Stewart also excels in the moments when she steals the camera’s gaze at herself as the intriguing Timlin and her insistent desire to, like Saul, also experience the catharsis of the artist’s performances.

And it is in this new form of liberation that the erotic is also present, something that enthusiasts of crash are already familiar. “Is surgery the new sex?”, Timlin asks Saul after witnessing one of his performances. There, with just a few words, Cronenberg addresses the incessant search of human beings for the most varied types of pleasures, even if this layer is associated with surgical cuts and the metamorphosis of organs.

With organisms in intense conflict and transformation, Crimes of the Future connect art and body, two basic words in Cronenberg’s vocabulary. If it is with flesh, bones and viscera that we travel in this vast world, it is in art that we find a way to make sense of it all and to try to find, even in the midst of anguish, a way to reach our particular epiphany.

This is how David Cronenberg’s newest film succeeds in what it sets out to elucidate. While it may not have as cathartic an effect as the one experienced by its characters, it is still a response by the filmmaker to his own journey that, like Saul Tenser, embraces the visceral to create art and then understand the world around him. .

Crimes of the Future debut on the day July 14th in theaters and will be available on streamingfor the mubifrom day July 29.

