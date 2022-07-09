Cristian Pavn will be the 19th Argentinian to play for Atltico; remind everyone

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico Pavn was presented by Atltico this Friday

Last reinforcement presented by Atltico, Cristian Pavn will be the 19th Argentine player to enter the field for the club. The striker left Boca Juniors after the end of his contract and signed with Galo until December 2025. See below the performance of all the athlete’s compatriots for the club.

Remember, in photos, the Argentines who have passed through the Atltico Guido Baztarrica – Born in Buenos Aires, Guido Baztarrica was the first Argentine to wear the Atlético shirt, between 1945 and 1946. He played in four games and did not score any goals. In the photo, the moment of signing the contract with the alvinegro club. In addition to the Minas Gerais team, he defended Boca Jrs., Atlanta-ARG, Argentino de Quilmes-ARG, Pearol and Fluminense. – photo: EM/DA Press Jos Vilalba – After standing out for Internacional and having a relatively short spell at Palmeiras, Jos Vilalba signed a contract with Atltico. He only played for the Minas Gerais club in the 1946 season. At Alvinegro, the striker scored seven goals in 20 matches and won the Campeonato Mineiro that year before returning to Inter. In Argentina, he only played for Santo Tom, the club in the city where he was born. – photo: EM/DA Press Roque Valsechi – He was successful at Boca Jrs. in the early 1940s. Then he moved to Brazilian football, where he played for Botafogo and Atlético. He defended the Minas Gerais club in the 1948 season. In ten matches, the striker scored three goals. He played and won the Mineiro Championship that year for America. – photo: EM/DA Press Roberto Saporiti – Roberto Saporiti had a ‘lightning’ spell at Atltico in 1968. The Buenos Aires forward played in Argentine football and played for Racing Montevideo-URU before joining Galo. In a game for the Minas Gerais team, he did not score goals. The only appearance was in the Alvinegra victory by 2 to 1 over Bangu, in Mineiro. – photo: EM/DA Press Miguel Angel Ortiz – The Argentine goalkeeper made history with the Atlético shirt. Interestingly, Miguel Angel Ortiz was notable for scoring penalty goals. The Argentine from Santa F scored seven times in 100 matches. On the other hand, it was leaked on 67 occasions. Ortiz also called attention for his clothes: he wore knee-length shorts, almost always with prints. He ignored the jokes and even the insults to become a safe archer in the years 1976 and 1977. The problem, however, was a specific game: the final of the Campeonato Mineiro of 1977 against Cruzeiro. Atltico took the lead in the dispute. Ortiz, however, was accused of having been ‘bought’ by the then celestial president Felcio Brandi. Matches 2 and 3 of that decision ended with Cruzeiro victories. A personal friend of the goalkeeper, the celestial striker Revtria had gala performances in the duels, which raised suspicions. At the time, the goalkeeper defended himself: “It was a crime. Thank God, a fan never said anything to me. On the contrary, Atletico fans love me. There had to be someone to blame. I was chosen.” Ortiz left the club shortly afterwards. – photo: EM/DA Press Carlos Galvn – After Ortiz left, Atltico spent more than 20 years without signing Argentine players. In 1998, the club hired Carlos Galvn, a defender who remained at the club until the following year. The defender played 57 times, scored three goals and won the Campeonato Mineiro in 1999. He was also part of the runner-up team in the Brazilian Championship that season. – photo: EM/DA Press Diego Capria – The year after Galvn’s departure, Atltico hired another Argentine defender. Diego Capria had a quick time, but full of intense moments for the club in the 2000 season. Excellent free kick hitter, remembered especially for a beautiful goal against Boca Jrs., for the Mercosul Cup. He suffered from injuries and, therefore, had a shortened stay in Belo Horizonte. In ten matches played, he hit the opposing nets three times. – photo: EM/DA Press Livio Prieto – Livio Prieto arrived at Atltico with morale in the 2005 season. He took the number 10 shirt and debuted with a beautiful assist for Thiago Quirino to score in the 4-1 rout against Villa Nova, in Mineiro. In the following match, he lost a penalty against Estrela do Norte-ES, for the first phase of the Copa do Brasil. From then on, he had fickle performances and lost ground. He stayed only three months at the alvinegro club. In that period, he played 14 times and scored no goals. – photo: EM/DA Press Jonathan Fabbro – Argentine from Buenos Aires, Jonathan Fabbro has been through 12 clubs in his career. Hired by Atltico in 2006, the midfielder did not establish himself and played only four times with the white shirt. The passage through Galo lasted four months. In that period, he did not score goals. – photo: EM/DA Press Mariano Trpodi – Trained in the youth categories of Boca Jrs., Mariano Trpodi arrived at Atltico when he was still young, in the 2009 season. With the endorsement of coach Emerson Leo, the striker was hired on loan from Santos. He left the Minas Gerais club after the arrival of Celso Roth to the technical command. At Galo, he had little prominence: he played five times and didn’t hit the nets. – photo: EM/DA Press Damin Escudero – Revealed by Vlez, Damin Escudero started his career as one of the promises of Argentine football. He transferred to Villareal, was loaned out, but was unable to establish himself in Europe. He returned to South America and passed through Boca Jrs. before hitting with Grmio. After a season at the club gacho, he was hired on loan by Atlético with the Xeneizes, in 2012. He stayed at Galo for a year. In that period, he scored four goals in 40 games. He played frequently in the first half, but lost ground after the arrival of Ronaldinho Gacho. Despite the efforts of the board, he did not continue at the Atlético the following year. – photo: EM/DA Press Jess Dtolo – Dtolo arrived at Atltico in August 2013, shortly after winning the Copa Libertadores title. He was a starter for the next two years and showed good football, especially in the Copa do Brasil title campaign, when he scored in the final against Cruzeiro. In 2016, he lived with injuries and was unable to show the same performance as in previous years. At the end of that year, he had his contract terminated with the club, which did not want to be renewed. With the white shirt, the midfielder played 127 times and scored 18 goals. – photo: EM/DA Press Nicols Otamendi – It took just over three months, but the Argentine Nicols Otamendi left the Atletico fans very much missed. Signed by Valencia in 2014, he could not play for the Spaniards because of the foreign limit. The alvinegra board acted quickly and, in February of that year, obtained the loan from the defender, who played 19 matches and scored one goal with the alvinegra shirt. The defender showed a lot of technique and race in his short stint at Galo. He is currently at Benfica, from Portugal. – photo: EM/DA Press Lucas Pratto – The striker, who arrived in 2015, made history with the white shirt, becoming the club’s top foreign scorer, with 42 goals scored in 107 games. The shirt 9 always showed a lot of race and willingness on the field and ended up becoming the fan’s idol. In 2017, the board sold the player to So Paulo. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM Toms Andrade – Hired by Galo on a loan from River Plate, the midfielder did not take off at the alvinegro club. Toms Andrade alternated between reserve and ownership in 2018, but did not stay at the club after the end of the relationship. In 31 matches, there were three goals and three assists. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Franco Di Santo – The Argentinian striker was not very successful at Atltico. Di Santo arrived at Galo in 2019, after stints in European clubs. At alvinegro, he reached the starting position, but was unable to deliver as expected. In 2020, he was released by coach Jorge Sampaoli. He left the club with 33 games, seven goals and one assist. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Matas Zaracho – Matas Zaracho arrived at Atltico in 2020. He had 50% of the economic rights acquired for 6 million dollars (R$ 33.78 million at the current price). The rest follows with Racing, his former club. The midfielder is one of Atltico’s main players. He has played 91 games, with 15 goals and eight assists for the club. – photo: Playback/Instagram Nacho Fernndez – After years standing out at River Plate as one of the best midfielders on the South American continent, Nacho Fernndez was bought by Galo for around US$6 million. One of the great names in the Atletico squad, Nacho has played 85 games, with 18 goals and 19 assists for Galo. – photo: Disclosure Cristian Pavn – Argentine forward, who played in the 2018 World Cup, was out of contract with Boca Juniors and signed with Atltico. – photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico

Photos of the performance of striker Pavn at the Atltico Pavn arrives at Galo after more than six months without playing. In 2021, he played 36 games for Boca Juniors, scored four goals and provided five assists. This season, he was ‘cornered’ by the Argentine club, who already knew about his departure to Atltico, and did not enter the field. The striker has six suspended games to play in the Copa Libertadores. Galo tries to appeal to count on the athlete in the main continental competition.

The last Argentine forward to wear the Atlético shirt was Franco di Santo. He arrived at Galo in 2019 and was released in 2020 by coach Jorge Sampaoli. In total, there were 33 games and seven goals scored.

Years earlier, another Argentine striker played for Atltico. Lucas Pratto was successful with the shirt of Galo and became the fan’s idol, with 42 goals scored in 107 matches. He is the greatest foreign scorer in the club’s history.

Recently, Argentine midfielders made history with the Atlético shirt. In 2014, Dtolo won the Recopa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil. Last year, it was the turn of Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez to win two important titles: Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil.

In addition to those mentioned, other great Argentines in the history of the Atltico are goalkeeper Miguel Angel Ortiz and defenders Carlos Galvn and Nicols Otamendi.