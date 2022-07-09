Cronenberg exposes the future on RJ’s screens

RODRIGO FONSECA

It’s today: has “Crimes of the Future” in the river. Monumental, the new feature film by David Cronenberg will be shown at 9 pm this Saturday at Estação Botafogo and Estação Net Gávea. On the 29th, this catastrophist sci-fi enters the MUBI grid. On September 21, the film will be screened at the 70th San Sebastián Festival, in northern Spain, in honor of its director: Canadian David Cronenberg. He will receive the Donostia trophy, an honorary laurel for the body of his work… and for his excellence.

Wrapped in a serene Howard Shore soundtrack similar to a mantra, “Crimes of the Future”, the filmmaker’s long-awaited new feature film lives up to all expectations: it’s sublime! It was Cannes’ most radical authorial show, in its 75th edition so far. It is a perfect film in its intimate dramaturgy and priceless richness in its reflection of the anxieties that move the world in 2022. In its philosophical script, filmed in Athens, the gradual abandonment of touch and physical contact; the radical spectacularization of opinions; performative identities; systemic diseases; and a brilliant concept: “the design of the tumor,” which suggests the rampant growth of comatose ideas. And add to all this a Viggo Mortensen in a state of grace. Crowning it all is the fact that Cronenberg stamps his venereal, intestinal imprint on each shot, without giving up the codes of a genre, sci-fi.

In “Crimes of the Future”, as the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new mutations. This is the reality of Saul Tenser (Viggo), a celebrated performance artist, in love with his partner, With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux, equally potent). He makes public displays of his organ surgeries, in avant-garde performances. But something about this routine will change when Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator for the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows her movements, lavishing lust for Saul and his methods of self-analysis. There is also a kind of investigator, embodied by the multi-artist Welket Bungué, who carries the film with a load of mystery. It is especially worth applauding the production of the costumes, especially Saul’s Darth Vader costume.

“This film tries to address what we’ve become,” Cronenberg told French TV before Cannes began.

With “Crimes of the Future”, the Croisette has entered a cocoon where it reviews the microphysics of the absurdity and abandonment of our time, applauding the birth of a seminal film. There is a sequence in it that is a candidate for posterity: a dance by a blind, sewn-up performer who has a profusion of ears attached to his body. It is a sign of our current inability to hear the world… to listen to the other. What a balcony! It was a pity that the Cannes jury did not award the film any prizes.

