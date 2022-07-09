Cryptocurrency Miner Shares Soar Amid Bitcoin Rebound

Shares of publicly traded cryptocurrency miners are up nearly 10% on average between Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The rally came amid the rally in Bitcoin (BTC), which crossed the $21,000 mark.

Investors were uncertain how listed miners would react to the bear market. However, they are now more confident as they see the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap stabilize, said Jaran Mellerud, a researcher at Oslo, Norway-based analytics house Arcane Research.

Miners Digihost (DGHI), TeraWulf (WULF) and Marathon Digital (MARA) recorded the biggest increases, with 26.6%, 18.94% and 17.62%, respectively.

TeraWulf’s share appreciation came when the company announced on July 5 that it had added $50 million to a $123.5 million loan signed with corporate and institutional services provider Wilmington Trust.

“It’s possible that some people are betting” that if BTC isn’t dropping to $18,000, “this could be an attractive time to start accumulating some of the [ações] mining companies” that are still profitable, said Joseph Vafi, managing director of equity research at investment bank Canaccord Genuity, which tracks Argo Blockchain (ARBK), Iris Energy (IREN) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT).

At the same time, many miners “are still greatly increasing their exahash [medida de poder de computação na rede Bitcoin] this year,” said Vafi.

Investment bank DA Davidson last week lowered its forecast for computing power growth (hashrate) for the rest of the year to only include “current and funded orders,” according to a note from senior research analyst Christopher Brendler.

However, this still represents a 37% hashrate increase over the last three quarters of 2022 for the five miners Brendler analyzed: Argo Blockchain, Hut 8 Mining, Core Scientific (CORZ) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT).

At the same time, Bitcoin mining difficulty has decreased by nearly 7% since May 22, as miners disconnect unprofitable machines, according to data from information platform Blockchain.com. This makes it easier for remaining miners to mine BTC and generate revenue.

“Many of these stocks are very undervalued compared to their assets and cash flows,” Mellerud said. DA Davidson said in last week’s note that the “risk-reward” ratio of mining stocks is better than markets priced.

The 15 publicly traded miners analyzed by CoinDesk lost an average of 61.37% of the value of their shares in the last two months. “They are just moving a little bit with Bitcoin coming out of the bottom, honestly,” said Canaccord Genuity’s Vafi, adding that the stock market has also firmed up in recent days.

Many are facing margin calls as the price of their collateral – primarily Bitcoins and mining rigs – has dropped, so they are selling their holdings in the cryptocurrency to continue paying their bills.

Vafi said he is “not particularly worried that leverage will become a big issue” because miners are still profitable and can still pay their loan installments. They can also continue selling BTC, he said. One possible downside is that its growth will be limited if companies have trouble raising more capital, he added.

