Discover Nubank’s new project

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

On the 30th, Nubank announced its free and interactive financial education program available on the fintech app: NuEnsina. The project is supported by B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, so it is yet another tool in Roxinho’s strategy of investing in financial education to promote the autonomy of its clients.

According to Nubank’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Arturo Nuñez, one of the main goals of fintech is to eliminate market complexity and give people control over their financial lives. Therefore, he explained that “with NuEnsina, we will bring the Nu way of talking about money and we have taken another important step in this direction, with a valuable tool for organization and education”.

How Nubank’s NuEnsina works

NuEnsina divides its content by segmenting it by journeys. Thus, it addresses topics such as financial organization, alternatives to save money and even the first steps in the investment market.

Nubank reports point out that 70% of fintech customers do not identify themselves as investors, so the program was created with the aim of showing these people that even though they are not experts in the subject, it is possible to invest safely.

Nubank’s new teaching project contains nine content modules with classes in different formats, including: videos, practical tests, audios, and others, which can be accessed by Nubank customers. The first module, called “Take control of your finances”, is now available for NuSócios, customers who have accepted a little piece of Nubank. However, the proposal of the purple one is to gradually deliver to other customers.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Another novelty is that NuSócios will have exclusive help to understand what their investment means and how to decide the next steps, according to their profile. Those who complete the program will receive a certificate issued in partnership with B3.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com