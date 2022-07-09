DJ video captures the despair of passengers in turmoil: ‘I want to get off’ – International

Images show the balance of the plane as it passes through the Andes (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Desperate screams accompanied by shaky images many kilometers up. The terrifying scene was recorded by Argentine DJ and influencer Nico Vallorani as the plane he was on passed through the Andes Mountains. The turmoil took passengers by surprise and caused panic during the journey. In the background, you can hear a woman in Spanish: “Mezinha, I want to go down.”

Vallorani was on a trip to the city of Ushuaia, Argentina. At one point, when crossing the Andes, the plane passed through a zone of turbulence and began to rock hard. The DJ took the opportunity to record with his cell phone the despair of his flight companions. In the images, the terrifying instability of the aircraft can be observed, which could not remain stable.

The video was shared by Vallorani on his social media on June 12. From the images, the DJ seems to be calm in the face of the situation. But this is not the case with other travelers, who show an uncontrollable fear of having an accident. The more the plane rocks, the louder the screams get. This woman said several times that she wanted to go down and even appealed to Our Lady.

In the publication, which at the moment has more than 15 thousand likes on Instagram, Vallorani leaves a reflection: “what would you do if this happened to you”? The question generated more than a thousand responses, of the most varied.

“I close my eyes and ask for it to pass quickly,” said a follower. Another woman assumed that she would not be able to control herself: “I would be the one to scream, and panic.” Many said they would pray for divine protection. Others make fun of the situation of the woman who screams in the video. “You can get down, lady, I’ll open the window for you”, wrote one person.

Already a follower of the DJ warned that there is nothing strange with the turbulence and left a message for those who want to travel through that area: “It’s normal to arrive in Ushuaia. There’s a lot of wind in the province.”

Despite the scare, no one was hurt and the plane landed safely.