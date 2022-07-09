Djokovic ends Norrie’s dream and is in the Wimbledon final for the 8th time

Novak Djokovic is one step away from winning his 21st career Grand Slam to get closer to Rafael Nadalwho leads the count with 22. The world number three even started slowly against Cameron Norriebut ended in a devastating way to put an end to the dream of the Briton, who was looking to be second for his country in the Wimbledon final.

The first seed secured a place in his eighth final at the All England Club after celebrating with the partials 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4, in a match in which Djokovic entered another dimension from from the start of the second set. After being broken three times and being dominated in the first game, Nole kept his cool and when he accelerated… Norrie could never get close again.

The Serbian turned his serve into something basically unassailable and dismantled all of Norrie’s tennis, which lost solidity at the bottom line and couldn’t find other solutions to displace the three-time champion in the title and make him uncomfortable. It was, therefore, naturally that Djokovic sealed his place in the final, where he will now face Nick Kyrgios, an opponent that they never defeated in the two matches they faced. It will be his 32nd Grand Slam final, a men’s tennis record!

Betano has another great mission for you! Place a multiple bet (3 or more selections) on any Wimbledon match for a minimum amount of €5 and if you lose your bet you receive 50% of the value of the bet as a Free Bet. That is, if you bet €5, you receive €2.5; if you bet €20, you receive €10.

If you’re not registered yet, register here and get a 50% bonus up to €50 with your first deposit!