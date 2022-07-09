Drawing your partner’s initials on your nails is a new trend among celebrities

When former model Luma de Oliveira, 57, appeared on a leash in front of the rhythmists of the samba school Tradição, in the 1998 Carnival parade in Rio, she made history. Tight around the neck, the piece bore the name Eike, from Eike Batista, Luma’s husband at the time. The little letters embroidered with shiny stones made a lot of noise around the gesture. There were those who thought the supposedly submissive posture of the wife was bad. A few, even a few, saw in the attitude a demonstration of freedom made by a confident woman. There is an echo of that episode in the recent wave of tributes to partners that spread among celebrities around the world, amplified by social networks. The platform is now the nails.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian decided to publicly declare themselves by painting the initials of their boyfriends’ names on their fingertips. As usual, the fashionista universe has embarked on the trend. In the last month, Google searches for the term “nails with the bride and groom’s initials” grew by 3,800%. On the ubiquitous TikTok, there are over 15 million views for the hashtag #boyfriendnails.

The buzz started when actress Megan Fox and her fiance, musician Machine Gun Kelly, appeared chained by their nails at the launch of a nail polish brand in December last year. The wildfire gained traction a month ago when Jennifer Lopez, alias JLo, showed off her left ring fingernail with the initials “J” from her name and “B” from Ben Affleck, the actor to whom she became engaged. in April. The decoration gave more visibility to the engagement ring with an 8.5 carat diamond.

It should be noted that, contrary to what happened with the exhibition of Luma, there is now no chance of the initiative being considered an affront to female freedom. Society is very attentive, and would not authorize setbacks in the achievements of recent decades. It’s clear that the gesture is just a show of affection, simple as that. The current controversy is of a different nature. In the age of disposable, ephemeral relationships, it’s difficult to know whether dating or marriage will last beyond the duration of the manicure. “It lasts for fifteen days”, says specialist Gi Camargo, from São Paulo. In the case of JLo and Ben Affleck, it seems so. After a relationship between 2002 and 2004, everything indicates that the new darling couple in the United States will have a long life.

Published in VEJA of July 13, 2022, issue no. 2797