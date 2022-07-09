Early discounts on Echo devices with Alexa

On the 12th and 13th of July, Amazon promotes the “Prime Day”. In this annual event, the company puts some products in unmissable offers. Exclusive discounts for those who subscribe to “Amazon Prime” services.

In this edition, Amazon’s tech flagship, the Echos with Alexa, are up to 33% off in advance. Made to streamline your everyday life, these devices are perfect for those who love to keep productivity and routines organized.

Check out the Echo devices with Alexa on offer:

At the time of writing this article, the Echo Show 5 is coming out with a 33% discount for Prime subscribers, and can be purchased for R$399.00. It’s perfect for viewing your paired calendar, real-time news, watching a podcast of your choice, and even video calling. It has a 5.5-inch touch-sensitive screen.

The product is selling for R$629.00, with a 30% discount on its entire value. This Echo offers Alexa connection, access to your full multimedia programming, plus voice control, clear sound, vivid HD images on an 8-inch screen.

With a 27% discount for Prime subscribers, the product is starting at R$549.00 and is available in 3 colors. Featuring a new modern and technological look, the Echo 4th Generation is one of the most powerful devices in the line, with direct integration with Alexa, in addition to playing music, answering questions, reading the news, checking the weather forecast and creating customizable alarms.

The product has an advance discount of 20% for Prime subscribers, starting at R$799.00 for customers. As Amazon’s latest wireless headphones version, the device is designed to ensure comfort and safety, as well as giving you the opportunity to take your Alexa with you on a daily basis.

Amazon Prime

Also take the opportunity to become an Amazon Prime subscriber! The service is available for R$14.90 per month (or R$119 per year) and offers unlimited free shipping when purchasing eligible products on Amazon. Also get access to exclusive promotions, such as Prime Day, for example.

In addition, the same subscription includes the streaming services for movies and series “Prime Video”, the music service “Prime Music”, in addition to “Prime Reading”, which offers access to more than a thousand ebooks and magazines on Kindle.

You can try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days. To subscribe, just access the link: https://amzn.to/3NV0jYS