Ecuador thrashes Bolivia in the opening of the Copa America Feminina | international football

In the opening game of the Copa América, the Ecuadorian team, led by the Brazilian Emily Lima, thrashed Bolivia 6-1, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, in Cali, for Group A of the competition. The Bolivians played with one player less for almost the entire second half, after goalkeeper Kimberly López was sent off in the seventh minute.

The Brazilian team debuts in the Copa América this Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), against Argentina, in Armenia, for Group B. SporTV broadcasts the match live and ge follows it in real time.

Nayely Bolaños opened the scoring for Ecuador in the 19th minute. Danna Pesantes widened at 37, and Marthina Aguirre scored the third at 41.

In the second half, Erika Salvatierra scored for Bolivia at 14, right after the goalkeeper was sent off. But Ecuador remained dominant and soon got the rout. Giannina Lattanzio scored the fourth at 23, Joselyn Espinales scored at 30 and Bolaños closed the rout in stoppage time, at 49.