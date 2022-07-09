Edu Falaschi, lead singer of the renowned Angra, debuts a new tour with a presentation in Curitiba (PR)

On August 6th, the city of Curitiba will host one of the most anticipated tours of the year by metal fans: The “Vera Cruz Tour 2022”, by Edu Falaschi, renowned vocalist of the band Angra. Returning to the capital of Paraná, the musician will present his newest show at the Ópera de Arame, a great symbol of entertainment in Curitiba. The presentation will mark the debut of the tour that will also pass through cities such as Porto Alegre (RS), Fortaleza (CE), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and São Paulo (SP).

Multi-instrumentalist, composer and owner of an enviable vocal power, Edu Falaschi is among the most relevant names of the genre in the country, being one of the great responsible for spreading and shaping metal and power metal in Brazil. Ahead of bands such as Symbols, Angra and Almah, the singer established himself as a reference in the segment and was elected by the specialized critics of Burrn Magazine, from Japan, as one of the 5 best metal singers in the world for five consecutive times, accounting for more than 30 years of career with successes that mark the style and remain timeless. In a solo project since 2016, the musician released 4 albums and continues to increase his numbers in streamings and conquering fans around the globe.

With all the energy already known from his presentations, Edu Falaschi takes the stage of one of the most iconic postcards of Curitiba with a repertoire that includes in its entirety the two most important albums of his career, “Rebirth”, from 2001, the first with the Angra, and “Vera Cruz”, his most recent solo work. Released last year, the album “Vera Cruz”, which gives its name to the tour, brings a concept inspired by medieval times and the colonization of Brazil by Portugal, which promises to be reproduced also on stage in a unique physical and audiovisual structure. During the show in the capital of Paraná, the artist will print all his personality and influence in an electrifying musical atmosphere.

Edu Falaschi’s show will be held on August 6, starting at 7 pm, at Ópera de Arame (Rua João Gava, 920). Tickets are available on the website www.bilheto.com.br, with prices starting at R$160. More information on Planeta Brasil Entretenimento’s official Instagram profile (@planetabrasilentretenimento).