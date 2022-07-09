Eletrolar has Red Magic 7, Huawei Watch Fit 2 and more on display in SP

The Eletrolar Show, the largest electronics and mobile telephony fair in Latin America, returns to face-to-face format in 2022. The event, which takes place between July 11 and 14, 2022 at the Transamerica Expo Center, in São Paulo, will have news from several international brands such as Huawei, ZTE, TCL and LG.

Official distributor of several global brands in Brazil, Usina de Vendas will be present at Eletrolar with a stand of 156 square meters. The large space will have dedicated islands for displaying various electronics, some of them still unpublished in the Brazilian market.

“This is our debut as exhibitors and our team will be dedicated to the presentation and demonstration of launches from recognized brands. Our goal is to strengthen the connection between global manufacturers and retailers of all types and sizes”, highlights Marco Antônio Palma, CEO of Usina de Vendas.

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 smart bracelet was unveiled in early July in China (Image: Handout/Huawei)

News on display at Eletrolar

Anyone visiting the Usina de Vendas stand in Eletrolar will see the recently launched Huawei Watch Fit 2 smart bracelet. The Chinese brand’s wearable has a 1.7-inch rectangular AMOLED screen, sensors for health monitoring, 97 exercise modes and up to 10 days.

Another new product in Brazil is the Nubia Red Magic 7, a gamer smartphone from the ZTE sub-brand. Equipped with the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, a 64 MP main camera, 5G connection and a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging up to 120 W.

The TCL 30 series of cell phones will be represented by the TCL 30 5G, an entry-level model supporting the fifth generation of mobile internet. With the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, the device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a triple 50 MP camera and a generous 5,010 mAh battery.

Recently launched in Brazil, the LG CineBeam compact projector will also be one of the products on display at Eletrolar. With laser technology, the device projects images in 4K resolution of up to 120 inches when placed less than 35 cm from a wall or special projection panel.

LG CineBeam projector promises 4K images up to 120 inches (Image: Disclosure / LG)

Eletrolar Show 2022 takes place from July 11 to 14 at the Transamerica Expo Center (Av. Dr. Mário Vilas Boas Rodrigues, 387, São Paulo/SP). On all dates, the event time is from 1 pm to 9 pm.

For those who want to know these and other news from major brands, it is necessary to register on the electronics fair’s official website (subject to approval). Furthermore, the Usina de Venda stand in the convention pavilion will be located on Avenida E, space E34.

Source: Eletrolar