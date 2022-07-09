“Elon Musk’s alleged partnership with Bolsonaro was an operetta buffa”, says Ricardo Galvão

“A blatant lie”, said the physicist about the announcement of the partnership to launch an “environmental monitoring” program.

247 – “It was a buffoonish operetta to try to support Bolsonaro’s campaign,” said Ricardo Galvão, physicist and engineer, professor at the Institute of Physics at the University of São Paulo and former director of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), during participation in the program Giro das Onze, on TV 247.

For Galvão, the announcement of the partnership between Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and billionaire Elon Musk, chief executive of SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, to launch an “environmental monitoring” program of fires and deforestation in the Amazon was a game. of scene.

“Elon Musk’s Starlink company makes high-end satellites, but a whole developed constellation of satellites to make internet links, although with a much lower speed than optical fiber, but it reaches several places in the world. In fact, a project that I think is completely crazy, because its final intention is to put 42 thousand satellites in orbit when historically we have placed a maximum of 14 thousand and it will greatly increase the problem of space junk. Apart from that aspect, it is a system developed for optical communication”, stressed the physicist.

He explained that the satellites for monitoring the earth are the ones with heliosynchronous orbit, which rotate around the earth on a point always at the same time, because to monitor deforestation it is necessary that the images are taken days after the same point and with the same sunlight to be able to compare the images.

“Elon Musk’s satellites are completely different. In addition, to take images you have to have optical cameras called multispectral. Starlink satellites do not have these cameras, so this was an outright lie,” he declared.

Galvão also pointed out that while announcing this “lie”, the government “cut the INPE satellite development program, the collaboration program with China that developed the cyber satellite, just for ideological reasons”.

