Ex-Finance Minister Candidates for Boris Succession

LONDON, Jul 8, 2022 (AFP) – Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak, one of the two senior officials who precipitated the crisis in Boris Johnson’s cabinet with his resignation, announced on Friday his candidacy to lead the Conservative Party and therefore the government.

“I step forward to be the next head of the Conservative Party and your prime minister. We must restore confidence, rebuild the economy and unite the country,” tweeted Sunak, 42.

Sunak, the first Hindu to serve as the UK’s finance minister, resigned on Tuesday – at almost the same time as his health counterpart Sajid Javid – and sparked the crisis that led to Johnson’s resignation at the head of the party in Thursday.

A former Goldman Sachs bank analyst and hedge fund employee, married to the daughter of an Indian tycoon, Sunak, whose grandparents emigrated to the UK from northern India in the 1960s, amassed a large personal fortune before becoming deputy in 2015.

Johnson, awash in scandal, announced his resignation on Thursday as head of the Conservative Party, the majority in the House. Whoever is chosen to replace him will automatically be prime minister until the next legislative elections, scheduled for 2024.