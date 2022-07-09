Flamengo analyzes land and talks with the government for its own stadium

Despite targeting the Maracanã concession, Flamengo’s board is advancing with the project to build its own stadium. Club directors are already analyzing the possibilities of land, from Deodoro, Barra da Tijuca to the central area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. And they have already started conversations with the federal government.

The red-black president, Rodolfo Landim, is at the forefront of the talks related to the stadium. The positive impact of the project among fans made the manager create a sense of urgency for the idea. Even because Flamengo raised that it is one of the few clubs in Serie A without its own stadium.

The club already has an agreement with Fluminense to dispute the definitive concession of Maracanã. But Flamengo’s recent legal dispute with Vasco for the use of the stadium leaves the red and black people with one foot behind on the legal security of the stadium. The understanding is that the club can obtain a concession and, even then, the state government imposes conditions during the contract.

Thus, the board began talks about the stadium with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes. The intention was to see the feasibility of using the Olympic Park area for the construction of the stadium, which requires a negotiation with the consortium of Odebrecht and Carvalho Hosken, which owns most of the land. Paes suggested Deodoro, in the north, where there is an Army land, that is, belonging to the Union.

Landim went to Brasília to talk to representatives of the federal government about Union land. Deodoro is just one of the options. The leader also surveys other federal lands in more central areas of the city that could be used.

In the dynamics of the project, the city of Rio would guarantee transportation to the site. In addition, Landim will start conversations with companies for partnerships to finance the construction. The idea is to include a joint real estate project in exchange for making the construction viable.

What is certain is that the stadium project will be carried out in parallel with the Maracanã concession. First, because the club will still play a lot in the stadium until a future construction. Second, he could keep playing at Maracanã in bigger games. Even because there is still no decision on the size of the home.