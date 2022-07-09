Flamengo has important absences for the duel against Corinthians; see the related

After the rout by Libertadores, the Flamengo returns to the field, this Sunday, against Corinthians, at 4 pm, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. With this, the club released the list of related, which will not include the presence of Uruguayan midfielder Arrascaeta, right-back Matheusinho and midfielder Willian Arão.

The Uruguayan will not be available to the team led by Dorival Júnior and due to low back pain. It is worth mentioning that Rubro-Negro has a decisive duel against Atlético-MG next Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã.

In the return game of the Copa do Brasil, the Rio de Janeiro team needs to win by two goals to advance to the quarterfinals. If they win by a goal difference, the decision of the vacancy will be defined in the maximum penalties.

In addition to him, midfielder Willian Arão is also off the list. The player negotiates his departure from the club towards Fenerbahçe, a Turkish club led by Portuguese Jorge Jesus.

Another absence for Dorival Júnior’s team will be right-back Matheusinho. The player has presented a tonsillitis picture and will not be available either.

See the list of Flamengo related for this Sunday’s game

Goalkeepers: Santos, Hugo, Matheus Cunha

Right sides: Rodinei, Wesley

Defenders: David Luiz, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique, Pablo, Rodrigo Caio

Left-backs: Ayrton Lucas, Filipe Luis

Midfielders: Diego, Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo

Attackers: Gabigol, Lázaro, Marinho, Pedro, Vitinho, Matheus França