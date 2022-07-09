FURIA adds fourth loss in Cologne debuts | DRAFT5

The defeat suffered by FURY in the game against astralis this Friday (8th) by IEM Cologne 2022 endorsed the negative campaign in the competition’s debut games. That’s because the Brazilians never managed to start the tournament with a win every time they participated in one of the most traditional events in the Counter-Strike.
This year’s edition is the fourth in which FURIA participates in matches for the Cathedral of Counter-Strike. In two of them he was present in Cologne, as well as the current one. However, the other was played in the United States, when it played for the North American edition during the period of games held online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The first setback came at IEM Cologne 2019, when the tournament was still betting on best-of-one (MD1) matches in the opening matches. At the time, they lost 16-9 to NRG. In 2020, he played the online edition and lost to the controversial chaos 2-0. Finally, it lost last season’s opening game 2-0 to vitality.
Far from everything it has already shown itself capable of presenting, FURIA has thickened the broth of bad performances in matches against great teams in the competitive scenario. This Friday against Astralis, they could not impose the rhythm of the game for which they are known and ended up losing 2-0. The result made the team fall to the repechage, where they will face outsiders this Saturday (9).
- IEM Cologne 2019: FURIA 9 x 16 NRG
- IEM Cologne 2020: FURIA 0 x 2 Chaos
- IEM Cologne 2021: FURIA 0 x 2 Vitality
- IEM Cologne 2022: FURIA 0 x 2 Astralis