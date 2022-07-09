Galaxy A23: cheap Samsung phone with optical stabilization | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A23 is another recent Samsung launch that arrived in Brazil along with the A13. It debuted with a salty price of R$ 2 thousand, but it has been appearing in offers for almost half the price, which makes your purchase more interesting. Its design is similar to the more expensive models of the A line, unlike the A13 which comes with a more minimalist appearance. There’s a large block bouncing off the back of the A23 that holds its four cameras. The front still adopts the look with a drop notch and a wide bezel below the screen. He deserved better treatment from Samsung. Another point that deserved more attention is the multimedia part. The LCD screen is simple for a device of this size, even more so when the predecessor has an AMOLED panel. At least the 90 Hz refresh rate was maintained to ensure good fluidity with animations and some games. The sound part remains limited to a single speaker, which distorts at maximum volume.

The A23 comes with Snapdragon 680 and 4GB of RAM, along with another 4GB that is stolen from storage. Even with so much memory, it still fails to deliver a good multitasking experience and keeps closing apps in the background. At least in games we didn’t see a problem and the A23 runs well heavier games. The 5,000 mAh battery lasts all day with ease, even with the screen in automatic mode that switches between 60 and 90 Hz. The Galaxy A23 comes with a 15W charger and even supports 25W. With the standard charger you will have to wait more than 1.5 hours for the battery to be full. The photographic set is practically the same as the Galaxy A13, with the difference that in this one we have optical stabilization that greatly reduces the shake in videos. The quality of the photos captured by the Korean cell phone is good in favorable light situations. It has a less efficient night mode than Motorola’s rivals and the ultra-wide suffers a lot to shoot at night. Is it worth buying the Galaxy A23? We expected more from Samsung’s new affordable mid-ranger. It loses a lot of points to rivals, but it can be a good buy when it’s cheaper. To check all the details, just access the link below:

The Galaxy A23 was launched in Brazil in March 2022 by BRL 1,999. Below you can see the best offers selected by TudoCelular:

