Galaxy A52 has Snapdragon 720G and water protection for R$ 1394 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Despite having already been on the market for several months, the Galaxy A52 is still a good option in 2022. After all, it has an intermediate Qualcomm chipset, a fluid screen and IP67 certification against water and dust. And today, you have a discount coupon coming out at R$ 1394 in cash or R$ 1529 in up to 10 installments on the card.

For those unfamiliar, the Galaxy A52 features a 6.5″ FHD+ AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. In addition, it includes a generous 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

In terms of camera, Samsung has added a 64MP main rear sensor capable of capturing beautiful photos even in low light. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, 5MP depth lens, and a 32MP front camera. Finally, it has other highlights such as a guaranteed update to Android 12 and an on-screen biometric reader.

Main features:

Screen: 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 90 Hz / 5G refresh rate with 120 Hz display

6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 90 Hz / 5G refresh rate with 120 Hz display Processor: 4G with Snapdragon 720G

4G with Snapdragon 720G RAM: 6GB

6GB Internal storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 64MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide), 5MP (macro) and 5MP (depth)

64MP (main), 12MP (ultrawide), 5MP (macro) and 5MP (depth) Front camera: 32MP

Drums: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Others: IP67 certified, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

IP67 certified, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Operational system: One UI 3.1 under Android 11.

