Galaxy M13 5G has memory and colors leaked just before launch

Samsung is expected to soon announce another entry-level smartphone with a focus on cost-effectiveness and support for 5G networks. The Galaxy M13 5G had some details leaked today (8), including its color and memory options.

According to the MySmartPrice website, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy M13 5G in India alongside the well-known Galaxy M13, both offered in two variants — one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space and the other with 6GB of RAM. and 128GB of storage. It is worth mentioning that Samsung has already confirmed the RAM Plus feature in these models, which can reach up to 12 GB of RAM.

Gaalxy M13 4G and Galaxy M13 5G will arrive in India on July 14 (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

In addition, the website also points out that the Galaxy M13 5G will be presented in three colors, Midnight Blue (blue), Aqua Green (green) and Stardust Brown (brown). Finally, the portal still says that the company will reveal the M13 5G on July 14, but sales should only start on July 20 on Amazon.

What to expect from the Galaxy M13 5G?

The device should be made official with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD technology screen with HD+ resolution and 269 ppi pixel density, but it is unclear whether it will support higher refresh rate or if it will be stuck at 60 Hz.

In terms of performance, it should be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, accompanied by up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage space, with expansion via a micro SD card up to 1 TB.

As for photography, the Galaxy M13 5G should have two rear cameras, a main one with 50 MP aperture f/1.8 and a secondary one with unidentified function with 2 MP and aperture f/2.4. For selfies, the expectation is that it will have a 5 MP camera. A 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support is also expected.

In any case, it will now be necessary to wait until the 14th of July to confirm this and other information.

Source: MySmartPrice