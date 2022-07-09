Gasoline in the South Region has the lowest average price in the country

According to data from the latest Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), the liter of gasoline sold in the South closed June at R$7.19, down 0.08% from May. Regular diesel was sold at R$7.02, up 4.28%, and the S-10 at R$7.10, up 4.21%. Both fuels had the cheapest average in the country. Ethanol, on the other hand, closed the period at R$ 6.09, with a decrease of 3.33%. At the end of the semester, gasoline increased by 9.1% and ethanol by 1%. On the other hand, ordinary diesel registered a rise of 30% and the S-10 type was 30.5% more expensive.

Nationally, Rio Grande do Sul stood out with the lowest average price in the entire national territory for common diesel (R$ 6.96). Even registering the lowest price for S-10 diesel (R$ 7.05), Rio Grande do Sul presented the most expressive increase for fuel among all the states, 4.83% of the country. “This month, ethanol presented itself as the most economical option for supply in Paraná. Gasoline, on the other hand, when compared to ethanol, is the most advantageous option for drivers in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, according to the latest Ticket Log survey”, points out Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream at the Fleet and Mobility of Edenred Brasil.

The IPTL is an index of fuel prices based on supplies made at Ticket Log’s 21,000 accredited service stations, which is highly reliable due to the number of vehicles managed by the brand: 1 million in total, with an average of eight transactions per second. Ticket Log, Edenred Brasil’s fleet management and mobility solutions brand, has more than 30 years of experience and adapts to customer needs, offering modern and innovative solutions in order to simplify daily processes.

See attached the tables with the averages of each State of the South Region.

