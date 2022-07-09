Globoplay records the new seasons of A Division

The recordings of the third and fourth seasons of Original Globoplay The division are happening. The police series that narrates the fight against the wave of kidnappings in the 90s in Rio de Janeiro gains new scenarios and even more intense and realistic action scenes. As a trademark of the projects led by José Júnior, the social discussions and the realistic tone are reinforced in the new seasons. “The lineup had a keen eye to reinforce the importance of diversity in audiovisual and face the plurality of black stories in real life” says creator José Junior.

The third season announces a new enemy: the narco hijackers take back the spotlight and take criminal investigations to the country’s border. The crime in focus is the kidnapping of the executive of an international record company, Armando Albuquerque, played by Marcelo Adnet. “The novelty is that now the kidnapped will be co-protagonists of ‘The Division’, contextualizing the victims and making us get even more involved with each character”, says José Junior. Vigário Geral, Parada de Lucas and Morro do Borel are among the locations chosen for the new wave of episodes, but they will gain fictitious names in the stories starring Mendonça and Santiago, characters by Silvio Guindane and Erom Cordeiro, respectively.

Among the cast of the third season are Tony Tornado, Neuza Borges, Marcelo Adnet and Dudu Nobre. In the fourth seasons, there are Cissa Guimarães, Ravel Andrade, Andreia Horta, Eduardo Lago, among others. ‘A Division’ is an Original Globoplay work, created by José Junior and José Luiz Magalhães, directed by André Felipe Binder. The series is written by José Junior with Gustavo Rademacher, who also signs the script with José Junior, José Luiz Magalhães, Bárbara Velloso and Clara Meirelles. The production is made by AfroReggae Audiovisual and A Fábrica.