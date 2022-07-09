Google Docs gains essential novelty for those who work with online texts

Google Docs has released a borderless and page break editing feature called pageless (No page, in Portuguese), for any device, including cell phones, desktops, tablets and notebooks. The idea is to allow the creation of texts in an infinitely cleaner interface, without so many buttons, menus and information to disturb the visualization.

Images and tables have particularly benefited from this improvement. That’s because they now retain their original aspect ratio, even if you use Docs in a reduced-size browser. For example, if a table is too long, instead of overflowing the margin and disappearing, as in traditional text editors, a scroll bar appears for the user to see all the data.

The “no page” interface allows you to edit documents without limiting margins (Image: Playback/Google)

This is an innovative feature to facilitate the creation of web-oriented content. Anyone who has ever had to produce reports with tables in Microsoft’s rival Word, knows how bad the experience is. You needed to flip the sheet horizontally, reduce the character size, and adjust columns and rows to fit on an A4 sheet.

Pageless was announced at Google I/O 2021 and has only now been released to users. With a more minimalist look, people have extra space to make changes, suggestions and edits to collaborative documents.

According to Google, the feature was designed for the corporate market in times of a pandemic, due to the increased use of shared digital documents. Margins and page breaks became useless in this case, after all the file will not be printed on A4 paper, and that is precisely the basic premise of the “no page” format in Docs.

How to use Google Docs Pageless?

The “No pages” format helps those who need to deal with large images and tables (Image: Screenshot/Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

To access the tool you must have a registered Google account. As soon as you start a new document, the Doc will ask you if you want to try out the functionality. If you accidentally closed the warning, you can manually activate it with the tutorial below:

Access Google Docs through the browser; Choose the document you want to edit; Click on File and go to “Page Setup”; If the menu is hidden, as in the screenshot above, click on the arrow in the upper right corner (next to the pencil icon); There you should find the option “No page”.

Now, you can enjoy a borderless file both horizontally and vertically. It is also possible to configure the background color for dark mode in the menu, if you want greater eye comfort.

If the document needs to be printed, you will need to switch to traditional mode and make any necessary adjustments. As usual, Google releases features gradually, so it may take some time for your account to be covered.