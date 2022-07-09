Grêmio gives up on loan from Fernando Henrique to Cruzeiro

Fernando Henrique will no longer be loaned to Cruzeiro. Today (8), Grêmio announced that it gave up the deal for the midfielder on the pretext that it will not reinforce an opponent in the Brazilian Championship Series B. The player, however, remains in Belo Horizonte. According to the staff, there was no official report on the withdrawal.

At the age of 21, Fernando Henrique has an agreement with Cruzeiro to sign on loan until the end of 2023. The link with Grêmio runs until December of the following year.

Fernando Henrique landed in Belo Horizonte on Sunday and began to wait for the documents sent by Grêmio to sign with Cruzeiro. On Thursday (7), the business underwent a turnaround behind the scenes. Grêmio leaders even indicated that the player should return to Porto Alegre around the withdrawal of the agreement with Cruzeiro.

According to Marcelo Pacheco, manager of the steering wheel, the trip took place with the authorization of Diego Cerri, executive director of football at Grêmio. The leader claims that he gave the go-ahead, but then there was a “change of course”, resulting in a new orientation. In a statement sent to the press by the club from Rio Grande do Sul, Cerri says that he asked the agent, still on Saturday, not to travel to Minas Gerais.

Grêmio admits the possibility of leaving the midfielder, which has not been in the main team, but says that Cruzeiro will not be the new destination.

“The deal was not completely finalized. There were still questions to be asked. It came to an end and as everything was not settled, I gave the floor to suspend the negotiation. For two reasons, first that strengthening Cruzeiro makes no sense at the moment. it wasn’t the best deal, although there was a safeguard. At a later time, the Grêmio told them not to travel and they still went. There was no communication error. Everything was communicated. After we hit the hammer, this still happened. The deal won’t happen anymore. But that doesn’t mean that… First, let’s examine who can go out of the window. Grêmio has a lot of defensive midfielders, they have at least eight players for the position. Fernando Henrique can be used, but if by chance he has Grêmio examines a situation that we can value him, in a Serie A team. The deal with Cruzeiro does not happen”, declared Romildo Bolzan Jr., president of Grêmio, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.