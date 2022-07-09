Guarani and Cruzeiro fans fight in Campinas; organized are barred

photo: reproduction Guarani and Cruzeiro fans fought outside the Golden Earring of the Princess, in Campinas

Organized fans of Guarani and Cruzeiro clashed before the match between the clubs, this Saturday, in Campinas, for the 17th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The Military Police had to intervene in the streets around the Estudio Brinco de Ouro with stun bombs and rubber bullets to contain the fight.

Photos of Cruzeiro fans in the game against Guarani, in Campinas Photos of Cruzeiro fans in the match against Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans in the match against Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans in the match against Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans in the match against Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans in the match against Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans in the match against Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans in the match against Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans in the match against Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Cruzeiro

The focus of the confusion took place on Avenida Princesa D’Oeste, close to the Guarani stadium. Residents who live in a neighboring building filmed the rush after the police arrived and posted it on social media.

Some buses of organized supporters of Cruzeiro that were already around the Brinco de Ouro had to return to Belo Horizonte, under the guidance of the Military Police of So Paulo.

On the BR-381, which connects Minas Gerais and So Paulo, organized Cruzeiro fans were also forced to return to Belo Horizonte at the height of the São Paulo city of Bragana Paulista.