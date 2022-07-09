Guarani-SP X Cruzeiro – Superesportes

Admin 24 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

  • 44
    1 time

    The referee gives four minutes of overtime.

  • 43
    1 time

    Z Ivaldo goes up on the right and launches too hard in the attack. The ball is lost across the baseline.

  • 42
    1 time

    Maxwell is lying on the lawn after taking a big hit to the stomach.

  • 41
    1 time

    After a long exchange of passes in the attack, Silas loses the ball to Neto Moura, who pulls the counterattack.

  • 40
    1 time

    Z Ivaldo and Neto Moura return to Cruzeiro today after missing the team in a draw with Ituano.

  • 39
    1 time

    Giovanni Augusto is lying on the lawn receiving medical attention.

  • 38
    1 time

    Also out in Guarani, injured, are Rafael Martins, Diogo Mateus, Elies and Jlio Csar.

  • 37
    1 time

    Edu receives a pass at the entrance of the area, arranges for left-handedness and kicks. Kozlinsk makes the save!

  • 36
    1 time

    Eduardo Person receives a hard foul from Rafael Santos in the midfield.

  • 35
    1 time

    Joo Vitor, again pressured by Cruzeiro’s marking, starts playing with a kick and delivers the ball to Cruzeiro’s defense.

  • 34
    1 time

    Silas takes a free-kick from the bottom left wing, and Cruzeiro’s defense takes it without difficulty.

  • 33
    1 time

    Lucas Ramon dribbles into the defending field to get out of the lineup under pressure from Cruzeiro and receives the free-kick.

  • 32
    1 time

    The game resumes.

  • 31
    1 time

    The temperature in Campinas is 27 degrees.

  • 30
    1 time

    The game is stopped for the hydration of the players.

  • 28
    1 time

    Lo Pais fired at the bottom right line and crosses. The ball hits Leandro Vilela and goes out for a corner.

  • 27
    1 time

    Giovanni Augusto tries the move from the left, suffers a pull, waits for the foul to be called, but the referee orders the game to continue.

  • 26
    1 time

    Pezzolano, who is hanging, was quiet after the referee’s scolding.

  • 25
    1 time

    Referee Jean Pierre gives a verbal warning to Cruzeiro coach Paulo Pezzolano.

  • 24
    1 time

    Lo Pais is thrown on the right, picks up speed, enters the area and kicks cross. Kozlinsk makes a nice save and gives the rebound. Breno kicks away from the goal.

  • 23
    1 time

    Lo Pais cast on the right. Lucas Ramos gets ahead of the game and puts the ball on the sidelines.

  • 22
    1 time

    Z Ivaldo, under pressure, tries to leave the defense field for a corner. Derlan heads away from the side.

  • 21
    1 time

    Guarani scores strong from the inside and hinders Cruzeiro’s offensive actions.

  • 20
    1 time

    Daniel Jnior goes up on the right, misses the pass, loses the ball, but recovers and gets the ball again.

  • 19
    1 time

    Giovanni Augusto is fouled in the right midfield.

  • 18
    1 time

    At Guarani, left-back Bruno Pereira and Bruno José are absent, due to contractual issues, as both players belong to Cruzeiro and are on loan at Bugre.

  • 17
    1 time

    Silas takes another corner from the right, this time closed at the first post, and the defense cuts anyway.

  • 16
    1 time

    Silas takes a corner from the right to Bugre. Lucas Oliveira climbs high and heads away.

  • 15
    1 time

    Cruzeiro is also missing midfielder Joo Paulo and forwards Jaj and Rafael Silva, all in the medical department. Striker Luvannor, suspended, is another one out today.

  • 13
    1 time

    Cruzeiro tries to attack from the outside, through the middle, and Bugre’s defense pushes away with a kick.

  • 11
    1 time

    GOOOOLLLL DO GUARANI!!! Maxwell again goes up in speed on the left and touches the tip to Giovanni Augusto, who dribbles and crosses at the second post! Ludke arrives at speed and heads into the ground with no chance for the goalkeeper!!!

  • 11
    1 time

    GOOOLLL DO GUARANI!!!!

  • 10
    1 time

    Yago receives in the intermediate in the speed, but the assistant already marked the offside in the wrong way.

  • 9
    1 time

    The left-back Matheus Bidu, lacks Cruzeiro, as a Guarani player on loan to the Celeste team.

  • 7
    1 time

    UUUHHHH!!!! Maxwell wins a move from Z Ivaldo, starts from left to center at speed and plays for Yago, at the entrance of the area. The attacker kicks left-handed over the prankster!

  • 6
    1 time

    Z Ivaldo, in the defense field, launches Lo Pais on the right too hard. The ball goes out the side.

  • 5
    1 time

    Cruzeiro continues to put pressure on Guarani to leave the ball and cause difficulties for the opponent.

  • 4
    1 time

    UUUHHH!!! Breno receives a nice pass from Neto Moura inside the area on the right! Kozlinsk grows out of the goal and takes the ball with op!

  • 3
    1 time

    Maxwell tries a speed move on the left but is disarmed, in a firm way, by Neto Moura.

  • two
    1 time

    Coach Mozart, from Guarani, has already had an unsuccessful spell at Cruzeiro.

  • 1
    1 time

    Cruzeiro starts the game by marking Bugre’s ball out and forces the opposing defense to take a kick.

  • 0
    1 time

    Start the game!

  • 0
    1 time

    The National Anthem is being played.

  • 0
    1 time

    Guarani has only 14 points in 16 games played. Even if they win today, the team from Campinas remains in the relegation zone.

  • 0
    1 time

    The teams are already on the pitch.

  • 0
    1 time

    If Cruzeiro wins today, it guarantees the symbolic title of champion of the first round of Serie B. The team has a performance that is close to 80% in the competition.

  • 0
    1 time

    Referee: Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima. Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel: VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de S.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro is also scheduled: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, L. Oliveira, Eduardo Brock, Lo Pais, William Oliveira, Neto Moura, Rafael Santos, Daniel Jnior, Breno and Edu.

  • 0
    1 time

    Guarani is lined up: Maurcio Kozlinsk; Mateus Ludke, Joo Victor, Derlan, Lucas Ramon; Leandro Vilela, Silas, Eduardo Person; Yago, Giovanni Augusto and Maxwell.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good Morning! Guarani x Cruzeiro face each other at 11 am, at the Brinco de Ouro stadium, in Campinas (SP), in completely opposite situations in the classification. The team from Minas Gerais is the isolated leader in Serie B, while the team from the interior of São Paulo is in the penultimate position.

    • Source link

    About Admin

    Check Also

    America: Mancini confirms friction between goalkeepers and details Jailson’s departure

    photo: Marina Almeida / America Jailson terminated his contract with America last Tuesday (5th) Vagner …

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
    © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved