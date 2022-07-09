Guess ge: see the bets of presenters and commentators for the 16th round of the Brasileirão | guess center

The 16th round of the Brazilian Championship has arrived, and Fluminense and Internacional are considered unanimous against Ceará and América-MG in the guess ge. The Flu game marks the departure of forward Fred from the lawns.

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

+ Favorites #16: See each team’s winning odds

In Corinthians x Flamengo, the carioca team wins. Playing at Neo Química Arena, only the Statistical Spy bet on Timão’s victory. Five votes were for Flamengo’s victory and three for a draw.

At Mineirão, Atlético-MG receives São Paulo and is favorite for the confrontation. There were seven guesses on the victory of Galo and two on the triumph of Tricolor.

In a bad phase, Santos faces Atlético-GO, in Vila Belmiro. Needing to recover in the season, Peixe received five guesses in their victory, Atlético-GO received two and another two were in the draw.

The Stat Spy, which competes with the presenters and commentators, part of the application of an algorithm on data collected in Brasileirões since 2013, with the analysis of several characteristics of more than 80 thousand finalizations made and more than three thousand games.

1 of 11 Guess ge: Bragantino x Avaí — Photo: ge Guess ge: Bragantino x Avaí — Photo: ge

2 of 11 Guess ge: Fluminense vs Ceará — Photo: ge Guess ge: Fluminense x Ceará — Photo: ge

3 of 11 Guess ge: Goiás vs Athletico-PR — Photo: ge Guess ge: Goiás x Athletico-PR — Photo: ge

4 of 11 Guess ge: Coritiba x Juventude — Photo: ge Guess ge: Coritiba x Juventude — Photo: ge

5 of 11 Guess ge: Corinthians vs Flamengo — Photo: ge Guess ge: Corinthians x Flamengo — Photo: ge

6 of 11 Guess ge: Atlético-MG vs São Paulo — Photo: ge Guess ge: Atlético-MG x São Paulo — Photo: ge

7 of 11 Guess ge: Santos vs Atlético-GO — Photo: ge Guess ge: Santos vs Atlético-GO — Photo: ge

8 of 11 Guess ge: Fortaleza x Palmeiras — Photo: ge Guess ge: Fortaleza x Palmeiras — Photo: ge

9 of 11 Guess ge: Cuiabá x Botafogo — Photo: ge Guess ge: Cuiabá x Botafogo — Photo: ge

10 of 11 Guess ge: Internacional vs América-MG — Photo: ge Guess ge: Internacional vs América-MG — Photo: ge

Take a look at the general ranking of the Guess ge: