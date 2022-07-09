Guilherme Schmidt beats world champion and takes gold in Hungary | judo

Guilherme Schimidt, one of the great highlights of the new generation of Brazilian judo, this Saturday won the gold medal in the under-81kg category at the Judo Grand Slam in Budapest, Hungary. The 21-year-old judoka defeated 2018 world champion and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Saeid Mollaei of Azerbaijan in the final. Guilherme’s podium is the second that Brazil has won in the competition, after Rafaela Silva’s silver on the first day of dispute.

– Gold medal in my second Grand Slam. I’m very happy and I’ve been evolving within the scenario. Today I beat the world champion and Olympic medalist. Next week there will be more in Zagreb – said the Brazilian, who is now competing in the Croatian Grand Prix, from July 15th to 17th.

1 of 2 Guilherme Schmidt Grand Slam Budapest Judo — Photo: IJF Guilherme Schmidt Grand Slam of Budapest Judo — Photo: IJF

Champion of the Grand Slam of Antalya, Turkey, in April of this year, Schimidt reached his second gold medal in 2022 by getting the best in a balanced final, which started with the two judokas studying hard. So much so that the score remained unchanged until the end of the four minutes of combat, showing only two punishments for each athlete. In the golden score, the Brazilian sought the fight more and saw Mollaei take a third shido, which ended up defining the result.

The bronzes in the under-81kg category went to Italian Antonio Esposito and Nugzari Tatalashvili, from the United Arab Emirates.

Bronze escapes from Ketleyn Quadros

Ketleyn Quadros ended up missing the Grand Slam podium after being defeated in the bronze dispute in the under-63kg category. The first woman to win a medal in individual sports for Brazil at the Olympics (bronze in Beijing 2008), she lost by a wazari to the Venezuelan Anriquelis Barrios, number 3 in the world ranking, and finished in fifth place. Cuban Carvajal del Toro took the other bronze medal in the category, won by Japanese Megumi Horikawa. Polish Angelika Szymanska took silver.

2 of 2 Ketleyn Quadros Grand Slam Budapest Judo — Photo: IJF Ketleyn Quadros Grand Slam Budapest Judo — Photo: IJF

Other Brazilians this Saturday

Another six Brazilians entered the mat this Saturday, and several fell in their debut. Among them, the Olympic medalist in Tokyo, Daniel Cargnin. In the under-73kg division, he lost to Rustam Orujov, from Azerbaijan. Just like Julio Cesar Koda, who was eliminated by Uzbek Shakhram Akhadov.

In the same bracket as Guilherme Schmidt, Vinicius Panini did not pass Adrian Gandia, from Puerto Rico. At 63kg, Tamires Crude lost to Kazakh Moldir Narynova. In the under-70kg division, Maria Portela lost to the Japanese Saki Niizoe, and Luana Carvalho fell in the second fight to the German Miriam Butkereit.