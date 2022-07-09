Harry Potter: Snape’s Misspelling No One Noticed in Half-Blood Prince

In the sixth film of the magical saga, the professor played by Alan Rickman commits a faux pas by writing the name of a spell he created himself.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) may not have been the most faithful adaptation of JK Rowling’s books – nor the most loved by fans – but it will never stop being one of the most important films in the franchise. In the sixth part, the young wizard played by Daniel Radcliffe gets his hands on a strange manual of magic that allows him to improve his skills considerably.

This old notebook, having belonged to Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) when he himself was a sixth year student, was literally covered in notes and comments from its former owner. While these many handwritten indications are instructive, one of them hides a nice misspelling!

Harry Potter: Character Well-Known to Fans Would Return in Order of the Phoenix, But Budget Prevented

During a short transition sequence that explores the pages of that grimoire, it’s possible to see that the professor made a gaffe in writing the name of a spell: Sectumpsempra instead of Sectumsempra.





A curse he invented himself and which, in Rowling’s work, is written with a single “p”. It is an evil spell that serves to lacerate your enemy as if it were a blade, having its origin in the Latin words “sectus” (which means “to cut”) and “semper” (which means “always”).

The one who calls himself the Half-Blood Prince, therefore, seems a little better at inventing potions or spells than at getting their names right.

Harry Potter: Do you remember who killed all these characters in the movies? (Quiz)

The Half-Blood Prince is directed by David Yates, who took charge in The Order of the Phoenix (2007) and continued until The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). The film grossed around $930 million on a budget of $250 million.

In the plot, Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) finally becomes a real threat to both the wizarding and muggle worlds. Harry suspects danger lurks within Hogwarts, but Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) is more concerned with preparing him for the final battle against the Dark Lord. The headmaster invites his colleague Horace Slughorn (Jim Broadbent) to be the new Potions teacher, as Snape has managed to fulfill his dream of teaching Defense Against the Dark Arts.

At the same time, Harry begins to take a growing interest in Ginny (Bonnie Wright), sister of his best friend Ron (Rupert Grint). The latter, in turn, finds himself the target of Lavender Brown’s (Jessie Cave) crush, which further complicates his relationship with Hermione (Emma Watson).

The Half-Blood Prince is available in the HBO Max catalog, as are the other seven and the Back to Hogwarts special.