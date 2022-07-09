How China managed to cut air pollution in half in 7 years

  • Atahualpa Amerise – @atareports
  • BBC News World

Statue of a panda in Beijing

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Panda statue in Beijing on a clean day and a polluted day in 2017

Photographs in which a dense layer of pollution prevents the sun from being seen in broad daylight were common in China in the last decade. No more.

The country reduced the amount of harmful particles in the air by 40% between 2013 and 2020, according to a report presented in June by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), in the US, which carries out measurements by satellite.

It is the biggest reduction in environmental pollution in a country in such a short period of time.

In fact, it has taken the United States three decades to achieve a similar goal since the historic Clean Air Act of 1970.

